COVENTRY – In a 9½-month span, the Lincoln High wrestling team went from sitting out last spring’s two-month season to capturing one of the biggest prizes in its program’s history.
Thanks to juniors Zach Henault and Nameek Vieira taking first places in their weight classes, as well as eight of their teammates supplying top-seven finishes, the Lions were able to capture the championship of last Saturday’s RIIL Division II & III Sectionals at Coventry High.
The Lions, who posted a 9-2 dual-meet mark against their D-II opponents, scored 176 points to win the 25-team tournament, which made its return after a seven-year absence. Twelve wrestlers took the mat for Lincoln and every one of their points mattered, because ending up in second place with 11 fewer points than the Lions was the D-II’s undefeated team, East Providence High.
“This is absolutely outstanding for our program,” said veteran Lincoln head coach Mike Tuorto. “I’m excited and I’m stoked for our kids. To be a D-II/III champion, that’s pretty special. We’re the number one team out of all these teams from the smaller schools and I’ll definitely take this.”
“It’s been a long season, coming back after sitting out last spring (due to COVID concerns), and then dealing with COVID quarantines and who’s in the lineup and who’s out,” added Tuorto, “But to finish third (during the dual-meet season) and win this tournament, I think that’s absolutely amazing.
This was the Lions’ first title since the 2017-18 season, when they went 12-3 to share the Division II-B regular-season championship with West Warwick. But that team didn’t have to sweat out nine-plus hours in a cramped gym and outlast the likes of the Townies and Johnston High, which took third place with 131 points.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” added Tuorto. “All 12 of our guys really contributed to this and I know how hard they work. We knew we had a good tournament team and we knew we could turn it on at the right time.”
No wrestler dominated his weight class like Henault did at 113 pounds. He rattled off three opening-round pins, including a 45-second pin of Johnston’s Logan Martins in the finals.
Vieira, who placed sixth in the 113-pound class at the state championship meet two years ago, had missed most of this season as he tried to come back from shoulder surgery, but he came up big at 132 by pinning his first two opponents and posting a hard-fought 9-6 win over Burrillville’s Maxx Doris in the finals.
Posting a 3-1 record to place second in his weight classes was senior 152-pounder Tyler White, and junior 120-pounder Edwin Mooney also won two of his three matches to earn a silver medal.
Sophomore Samuel Rodrigues also had a great meet that saw him come back from a loss in his opening match to claim four straight in the consolation round and end up in third place. In his final match, he defeated Narragansett’s Drew Giannetto, 5-2.
Freshman 145-pounder John Nicoll also impressed in placing fourth. Sophomore 195-pounder Aaron Bolduc finished fifth; freshman 160-pounder Noah D’Amore took sixth place, and adding seventh places were junior 170-pounder Steven Agostinelli and senior 220-pounder Trae Rose.
“Aaron Bolduc and Trae Rose bumped up today, and that’s a selfless move that no one saw coming,” noted Tuorto. “That helped us win this (title). Tyler White making the finals today was huge, and so was Noah D’Amore in the quarterfinals, coming back from being down by five (points) and sticking his opponent.”
“There were a lot of big things that happened for us today,” continued Tuorto, “and that’s what I like about tournament wrestling – it takes every single guy to win a championship.”
Also competing in the meet was the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Academy co-op team, which saw two BVP juniors cop top-seven places. Oliver Parker took third place at 170 pounds by pinning four of his five opponents, including North Smithfield’s Nick Marseglia in the third round of their title match, and Robinson Berroa placed seventh at 152.
The area’s top wrestlers will return to action at this weekend’s two-day RIIL Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house. The tourney will begin on Friday at 5 p.m., and the finals are slated for Saturday at 6 p.m.
