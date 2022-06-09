BOSTON – Lincoln’s Michael Balestra recently wrapped up his senior season as a thrower on the Suffolk University men’s track and field team by delivering a throw of 164 feet, 2 1/2 inches in the hammer at MIT’s Final Qualifier at the Morrison Track in Cambridge, Mass.
Prior to that meet, Balestra, who graduated from Lincoln High in 2018 after enjoying an exceptional career with the Lions’ track and field program, competed at the NEICAAA (New England Intercollegiate Amateur Athletic Association) Championships at Bryant University and aired out a career-best throw of 170 feet, 10 inches to take 15th place.
Balestra, who is a three-time GNAC (Great Northeast Athletic Conference) All-Academic Team honoree, earned USTFCCCA All-New England honors in the hammer last spring.
As a sophomore on the indoor team, he was the GNAC Field Athlete of the Year and the GNAC champion in the weight throw, and as a freshman during the outdoor season, he was the GNAC champion in the hammer throw and the GNAC Field Rookie of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.