PRINCETON, N.J. – Lincoln resident Ali Blanchard, who is a junior pitcher/utility player on the Ivy League champion Princeton University softball team, recently helped the Tigers capture the league’s playoff series and advance to the NCAA Championships, which began last weekend with double-elimination regional play.
Princeton, which was playing in the NCAA tournament for the 11th time in its program history, and the first since 2017, took a 27-15-2 record into last Friday night’s regional opener against the University of Arkansas at the Razorbacks’ field in Fayetteville.
Blanchard, who graduated from Moses Brown in 2018 and was the R.I. Gatorade Player of the Year her senior year, was a First-Team All-Ivy League selection this year for the Tigers, and as a freshman in 2019, she was a Second-Team pick.
In Ivy League action, Blanchard was among the top five in several pitching categories, and she led the league in strikeouts with 144, which were the most in a season by a Princeton pitcher since Kristen Schaus fanned 189 batters in 2008.
Blanchard was also second in the league in opponents’ batting average (.200), third in ERA (2.52), and fourth in wins (nine), and at the plate, she batted .306 (26-for-85) with 14 runs batted in. In the winner-take-all title game of the Ivy League playoff series against Harvard, which Princeton won by a 6-1 score, she drove in the Tigers’ first two runs with a double and their final one with a base hit.
