PROVIDENCE – Lincoln High’s Sadie Brown and Blackstone Valley Prep’s Bryan Zapata couldn’t have authored a better conclusion to their truly magnificent high school swimming careers.
Back at the RIIL Championships at Brown University last Saturday for the first time in two years – last season’s meet did not take place – Brown and Zapata each won multiple state titles in their respective meets.
Brown, who will continue her swimming career later this year at Butler University, provided plenty of excitement in her quests for her championships, as she needed to hold off a close friend, Classical senior Ruby Groves, in both events.
First, Brown won the girls’ 200-yard individual medley in a personal-best time of 2:06.80, and even though she topped Groves by 1.29 seconds, she needed to make a frantic comeback after Groves took an 0.72-second lead on Brown after the first of the four laps.
“I knew the (I.M.) was going to be a tough race,” admitted Brown, who became the girls’ team’s first state champ since former Penn standout Mollie Westrick in 2016. “I didn’t know what to expect, and I’m really close with Ruby. But I just swam. I just swam. I knew it was going to be my last race and I said, ‘I need to win.’ I’ve been looking forward to this since freshman year.”
Brown also took a thriller in the 100-yard breaststroke, as her PR time of 1:07.35 edged Groves by 0.64 of a second. Brown held a 0.4-second lead on Groves midway through that race, but Groves did everything she could to narrow the gap in the final 50 yards.
“I knew I needed to finish strong,” Brown said. “I was going against Ruby again, and I knew it was going to be a close race. In the (Division I meet), I got out-touched at the end, so I said, ‘That can’t happen again,’ and I went all-in and touched the wall first. It was crazy.”
Zapata, meanwhile, became the first BVP athlete to capture a state title when he overcame a shaky butterfly lap to win the 200-yard I.M. in 1:56.26. And he also had to win a close battle for his second gold medal; in his favorite event, the 100-yard backstroke, his time of 51.22 seconds nipped North Kingstown’s Zach Szabo by 0.19 of a second.
“It feels good,” said Zapata, who as a sophomore, placed second in the backstroke at the state meet. “I’m not the kind of swimmer that goes out fast. I struggle going out fast, so I tried to go out under 25 (seconds in the first lap) and see how it went. I know Zachary, and we both tried out best, but I felt comfortable with how I was swimming and I said, ‘Okay, I know what I can do. I just have to do it.’”
Saturday was truly a great day for the Pride’s four-year program, because in the girls’ meet, BVP saw junior Katie Chiappetta win the school’s third state title by using a strong kick at the end of the 200-yard freestyle to win that race in a PR time of 1:55.34 and top the Lincoln School’s Courtney Boghosian by 0.4 of a second.
And Chiappetta nearly struck gold in a second event, the 100-yard freestyle, but her second-place time of 53.35 seconds was 0.24 of a second behind the winner, East Greenwich’s Megan Huntley.
“It feels pretty nice,” Chiappetta said after capturing her title. “I had a good finish there. It would have been nice to win (the 200-yard freestyle), but I had a good time in that race, so I’m happy with how I swam.”
Taking multiple second places in the boys’ meet was Lincoln senior Tyler Lutz, who won the state title in the 500-yard freestyle as a freshman. Lutz was the runner-up in that event with a time of 4:45.32, which was 6.64 seconds slower than the winner, Moses Brown’s Jordan Mowad, and in the 200-yard freestyle, his time of 1:45.04 was 2.4 seconds behind Hendricken’s Nick Andrews.
Bishop Hendricken, which saw its bid to win its eighth straight state title get upended by Barrington, received an outstanding meet from Lincoln resident Matt Walden. The junior not only captured third place in the 100-yard backstroke (53.63 seconds) and fourth in the 200-yard I.M. (1:58.35), but he also helped the Hawks’ 400-yard freestyle relay team win its event and 200-yard medley relay squad finish second.
The Lions, who placed eighth with 102 points, also saw Lutz swim on the 400-yard freestyle relay team, which also consisted of juniors Luke Abrahamson, John Crohan, and Kacper Paprocki and took seventh place in 3:35.64, and the 200-yard medley relay squad, which also contained juniors Ryan Allen, Abrahamson, and Paprocki and finished ninth in 1:49.80.
Abrahamson also took eighth place in the 200-yard I.M. in 2:06.71 and ninth in the 100-yard backstroke in 58.47 seconds.
For the fourth time in the last six state meets, Cumberland’s boys’ team took fifth place, and the Clippers’ 133 points included a fourth-place finish from the 400-yard freestyle relay team of senior Nick Zerva and juniors Anderson Jacinto, Colin Hyland, and Will Brennan (3:32.52) and fifth place from the 200-yard freestyle relay team of junior Stephen Zerva, Nick Zerva, Jacinto, and Brennan (1:35.86) that accounted for 58 points.
“It’s really good for the program,” Cumberland head coach Rod McGarry said of his team’s top-five finish. “I’m very proud of how the guys swam. They’ve been working hard in practice all season long; they hit their taper really well at the (Division I meet), and they really hit their stride today.”
“We had 12 personal-best times and our freestyle relay teams had season-best times,” added McGarry. “You really couldn’t ask for much more.”
Brennan had a solid meet that saw him take fourth place in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.34) and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (50.64 seconds), and Nick Zerva, who will continue his swimming career at Central Connecticut State University, placed seventh in the 50-yard (22.91 seconds) and 500-yard (5:02.11) freestyles.
The Pride’s boys’ team also saw the team of senior Alexis Flores, sophomore Nick Iannetta, and freshman Dariel Delzas take 10th place in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:50.70 and 11th place in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:41.05.
In the girls’ meet that was held later that afternoon, Brown’s sensational meet helped the Lions place fourth in the team standings with 186 points and notch their best finish at the RIIL event since their 2003 state championship season.
“Everyone on our team had their best times,” Brown added. “Everyone went all-in, and it’s crazy to finish fourth in your senior year. It just feels so good to finish on a high note.”
Brown was also part of the Lions’ 200-yard medley relay team of junior Olivia Nault and Andrea Alonzo and freshman Emma Richards that finished second in 1:51.89 — just 1.48 seconds behind La Salle’s first-place team — and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of junior Sophia Alonzo, Nault, and Richards that placed third in 3:46.04.
Nault came very close to winning the 50-yard freestyle title, but her second-place PR time of 24.74 seconds was 0.31 of a second behind the winning time of Classical’s Kendra Daily. She also finished eighth in the 100-yard freestyle in 55.76 seconds.
Richards also impressed in her first state meet by placing fourth in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:00.37 and sixth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.49, and the Lions’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of the Alonzo sisters, sophomore Sequoia Drolet, and freshman Amanda DeCarvalho also took ninth place in 1:48.49.
The Clippers were led by senior Chelsie Friedland, who took fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.48 and seventh in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.83 and anchored the 200-yard freestyle relay team of senior Catherine Shen, sophomore Payton Walmsley, and freshman Kiley DeFusco to a fifth-place finish of 1:47.89.
Friedland’s time in the backstroke broke a 15-year-old school record by 1.08 seconds, “and she’s been trying for years to really nail that backstroke,” added McGarry, whose girls produced nine PRs in the meet. “She more than made a statement today.”
Shen also finished ninth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.04, and she also swam on the 400-yard freestyle relay squad of senior Olivia Boulris, freshman Julia Ames, and Hyland, which took 10th place in 4:02.33, and the 200-yard medley relay team of Friedland, Walmsley, and DeFusco, which placed 12th in 1:59.70.
