LINCOLN – It’s been quite some time since Lincoln High had three seniors sit at the same table to sign National Letters of Intent to Division I schools, but last Thursday afternoon inside the school’s auditorium, Sadie Brown, Jake Foster, and Nicole Goho took their places on the stage to announce their athletic and academic plans after they pick up their diplomas next month.
And while Foster, who pitches on the Lions’ baseball team, and Goho, who is a cheerleader, will “head down Route 4” and stay in-state at the University of Rhode Island, Brown will become the latest member of the Lions’ swim program to dive into the D-I ranks.
Brown, whose older brother, McGovern, is a sophomore on the Providence College men’s swim team, will also take her talents to the Big East Conference, but do so at Indiana’s Butler University.
“It came down to URI, P.C., and Butler,” said Brown, whose father, Tim, went to URI. “But I really liked Butler and I can’t wait to go there.”
Described by LHS athletic director Greg O’Connor at last Thursday’s press conference as “one of the most decorated athletes” in the school’s history, Brown is a four-time All-State selection, and at this winter’s state meet, she won the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.80) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.35) with personal-best times.
The first Lincoln swimmer to capture multiple events on the RIIL’s biggest stage since former Penn standout Mollie Westrick in 2016, Brown also helped the Lions’ 200-yard medley relay team place second and 400-yard freestyle relay team finish third, as well as her team finish fourth in the standings for its best finish since 2003.
In the Division I meet, Brown claimed the 200-yard I.M. (2:12.40) and added runner-up finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke and with the Lions’ 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
Brown also played for the Lions’ field hockey team, and as a junior, she helped Lincoln win the Division II title and end the program’s 19-year title drought.
A captain on the LHS cheerleading squad, Goho, who has been a cheerleader since she was 10, helped lead the Lions through a superb eight-month stretch that saw them win the RICCA Division III competition on March 5 and earn runner-up honors in the RIIL’s D-III Game Day and Competitive Division events.
Three weekends ago, Goho was at URI, taking part in three grueling days of tryouts with nearly 70 other cheerleaders, and in addition to performing stunts and routines, she found herself needing to accomplish other feats, such as running a mile in under nine minutes — “and I think I finished in 7:45,” she said — as well as interview for a spot on the Rams’ squad in business attire.
That Sunday afternoon, Goho survived a series of cuts to land a spot on the squad, and she was only one of two Rhode Islanders to make the grade.
Foster, who committed to URI at the start of his junior year, earned Second-Team All-Division honors last spring for the Lions after posting a 4-0 mark with an 0.67 ERA, and he also enjoyed success the past couple of summers with the Warren-based New England Scorpions.
Unfortunately, Foster is unable to pitch this season, no thanks to Tommy John surgery two months ago. But he said last Thursday that URI’s coaching staff “is fine with everything,” and he added that all signs point to him being ready to work out with the Rams as early as next spring.
