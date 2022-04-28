PROVIDENCE – For the second time this year, Lincoln native Hayley Chartier, who is a thrower on the Rhode Island College women’s track and field team, received the Little East Conference’s Rookie Field Athlete of the Week honor after turning in a strong performance at the Southern New Hampshire Penmen Relays on Saturday, April 16, in Manchester, N.H.
Chartier, who graduated from Lincoln High last spring after enjoying an outstanding career with the Lionst, took fourth place in the hammer with a throw of 154 feet, eight inches, fifth in the discus (117-6 1/4), and 11th in the shot put (31-2 3/4).
Her PR throw in the hammer of 164-9 is currently ranked in the top 10 in the nation in Division III.
During this past indoor season, Chartier earned All-Region honors in the weight throw, and at the New England Division III championship meet on Feb. 26, she received the LEC’s Rookie Field Athlete of the Week by placing sixth in the weight with a throw of 45-7 3/4.
She also received Second-Team All-Little East honors and was named All-Rookie in the weight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.