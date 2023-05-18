All eyes are on Lincoln's Cam DiChiara as he serves the ball to Bishop Hendricken's Jack Ciunci during last Saturday's state singles finals at Slater Park. Ciunci captured the state title by scores of 6-2, 1-6, and 7-6 (2).
Lincoln High junior Cam DiChiara returns a volley from Bishop Hendricken senior Jack Ciunci last Saturday. DiChiara won the second set, 6-1, but dropped the first and third sets to become the state’s runner-up.
PAWTUCKET – No point or set came easily at last Saturday afternoon’s RIIL Singles Championships at Slater Park, as Lincoln High junior Camden DiChiara battled Bishop Hendricken High senior Jack Ciunci for three long sets that ended with a tiebreaker.
Unfortunately for DiChiara, he made five errors in the tiebreaker, and not only did Ciunci win that tiebreaker by a 7-2 score, but he also captured the state title by scores of 6-2, 1-6, and 7-6.
“It was fun,” DiChiara said after the match concluded. “It was super fun. Jack’s a great player. I’m proud of how it turned out, and congratulations to him.”
The championship match “was about as close as it was going to get,” Lincoln head tennis coach Matt Pavao added. “Jack’s a fantastic player, so there is no shame in playing that close. I’m just proud of Cam. He’s so talented, but he’s also such a nice kid. He’s fun to coach. He’s so chill. I didn’t think this would be above his head.”
Ciunc, who was very vocal with himself throughout the match, took the first three games of the match before winning the first set, despite battling the heat and cramping up. DiChiara, who is a high-scoring guard on the Lions’ basketball team, remained cool and calm as he tried to sap Ciunci’s energy.
“Playing in the heat and in long matches, I think I’m always going to be in better shape than my opponents,” DiChiara said about his basketball training and cardio level. “I try to grind it out, especially pushing it to a third set after losing the first. It was huge and it gave me a better chance to win.”
Losing the first set didn’t seem to faze DiChiara, as he won the first two games in the second before Ciunci got on the board. DiChiara then took control and grabbed the next four games to even the match at a set apiece.
“I knew I just had to start off strong in the second and stop his momentum,” DiChiara said. “I did that and gave the momentum to myself, and it was good.”
The third set was much closer than either of the first two. Ciunci went up 4-1, before DiChiara made another comeback and won the next four games to put himself one win away from the state championship. DiChiara never counted himself out.
“I was just going to try and dig it out,” he said. “If I’m down, I’m not going to give up. I’m always going to be in there.”
Ciunci took the next two games, but could not close out the set, as DiChiara tied the score at 6-6 to force a seven-point tiebreaker for the title. Ciunci then dug down deep and took the first five points before holding on for the victory.
“I’m proud of how it turned out,” DiChiara said. “(Ciunci’s) a great player and deserved this one. I’m going to be ready next year, come back, and hopefully get the win.”
Saturday’s title match was the fourth in a row for DiChiara, who had kicked off the tournament with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Chariho’s Philip Abby before defeating (in order) Moses Brown’s Derek Chen (4-6, 6-1, 6-4), Ponaganset’s Ethan Clegg (1-6, 6-3, 6-2), and La Salle Academy’s Andrew Smith (6-4, 1-6, 6-4).
DiChiara was hoping to become the first Lincoln tennis player since Tom Evans in 1988 to win a state individual title, and despite coming up just short, he did not back down.
“I knew that he was going to have to play very well to beat Jack,” Pavao said. “He played very well, and even that wasn’t enough.”
