PROVIDENCE – Lincoln resident and Rhode Island College senior Ryan Fleming was recently selected as the recipient of the Bourget Family Scholarship Award, which is presented annually to a RIC student who is involved with intercollegiate athletics and attending graduate school.
Fleming, who graduated from Lincoln High in 2018 and helped the LHS boys’ swim team capture Division III championships in 2017 and ‘18, served as the women’s basketball program’s team manager for the past four seasons, as well as the softball team’s manager during the 2019 season.
He has also participated in the Special Olympics (R.I.) in swimming, basketball, and track and field since 2008. He represented Team Rhode Island as a swimmer for the USA Games in Seattle in 2018.
He is currently an athlete and coach for Team R.I. for the 2022 USA Games and served as an assistant coach for Unified Sports from 2018-20. Fleming also served as an assistant baseball coach for the Lincoln Challengers from 2014-18 and was promoted to the head manager in 2019.
Fleming recently graduated from RIC with a bachelor’s degree in youth development and a minor in coaching. He was on the Dean’s List seven times, as well as a 2022 RIC Campus Spirit Nominee.
