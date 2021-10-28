SMITHFIELD – Lincoln High’s Logan Halliwell and Cumberland High’s Kiley DeFusco captured state titles by winning their respective 2.48-mile races at Monday afternoon’s RIIL Freshman Cross Country Championships at Deerfield Park.
Halliwell topped a field of 151 runners in the boys’ race with his time of 13:28.8, which was 7.3 seconds quicker than the runner-up finisher, Narragansett’s Cole Francis, and DeFusco’s first-place time of 15:50.5 was the best in the girls’ race, as she outdistanced 97 other runners and won a showdown with the runner-up finisher, Pilgrim’s Keaney Bayha, by 1.7 seconds.
Also placing in the top 10 in the girls’ race were Cumberland’s Emily Bourke, who finished fifth in a time of 16:23.1, and Rose Tuomisto, who took ninth place in 16:23.1. Lincoln’s top finisher was Amanda DeCarvalho, who was 17th in 17:24.2.
In the boys’ meet, which saw Cumberland place seventh out of 14 teams in the standings, Cumberland’s Sam Henderson placed sixth in a time of 13:56.3, and Smithfield native and La Salle Academy's Grady McGinnis took seventh place in 14:05.8. Smithfield's Marcus Miller (19th, 14:48.0) and Michael Goodson (20th, 14:49.1) also cracked the top 20.
