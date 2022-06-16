PROVIDENCE – The Lincoln High girls’ outdoor track and field program has boasted several outstanding athletes in its proud 48-year history, but never did anyone accomplish what junior Jillian Leahy did last Tuesday, June 7.
Competing at the New England Hammer Championships at Providence’s Conley Stadium, Leahy became the first LHS female to capture a New England title, as she delivered a personal-best throw of 155 feet, six inches in the hammer to top the runner-up finisher, Narragansett junior Kylee Bennett, by 32 inches, and the other 20 throwers by more than 11 feet.
Cumberland junior Morgan Champi was also among the top 10 finishers, as she placed seventh with a PR throw of 134-9, and taking 11th place was Cumberland senior Stephanie Hetu with a throw of 114-3.
Leahy had placed third at the previous weekend’s state championship meet at Brown Stadium with a throw of 151-3 that was well behind the throws turned in by the winner, Coventry senior Liangie Calderone (165-4), and Bennett (159-8), who are both currently ranked eighth in the country in the event.
But at last week’s meet, “Jill had a PR on the right day,” reported Lincoln coach Brian Grant, who added that “the two girls that hold the school records in all the throwing events (Samantha Andrews and Hayley Chartier) placed in the top three, but never won (an outdoor New England championship).”
Leahy, whose throw also broke her PR by 18 inches and moved her into a tie for 10th place in the national rankings, also took part in the meet’s 3-kilometer hammer and placed first with a throw of 176-8.
On the boys’ side, taking part in the hammer were Lincoln junior Christian Toro, who earned All-New England honors by placing third out of 24 athletes with a throw of 212-9, and his classmate, Aidan Moreau, who took 13th place with a throw of 169-9. The top two throwers were Woonsocket senior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan (232-4) and Barrington senior Asher Robbins (214-1).
Toro, who is currently ranked third in the nation with a PR throw of 218-2, also took fourth place in the 6-kilometer hammer (187-6), and Lincoln senior Ryan McPeak finished third in the 6-kilometer shot put (45-1/2).
At last Saturday’s New England Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Conn., Cumberland senior Henry Dennen had a meet to remember as he took third place in the boys’ two-mile run in a school-record time of 9:11.74. The winner was Sam Hiltz of Concord, N.H., whose time was 9:04.51, while 3.37 seconds in front of Dennen was Evan Thornton-Sherman of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
The school record was the fourth for the Amherst College-bound Dennen, who was coming off an excellent state meet that saw him capture the 3,000 meters in a school-record time of 8:36.57. He also holds the mark in the indoor two-mile run (9:12.25), and his time of 15:41.69 on Ponaganset High’s cross country course, which is used for the state meet, is also the fastest by a CHS runner.
Joining Dennen in receiving New England honors was Cumberland junior Alyssa Yankee, who pocketed medals in the girls’ shot put by placing fifth with a throw of 38-4 1/4 and the discus by finishing sixth with a throw of 118-2. At the state meet, Yankee had placed first in the shot put and discus with PR throws.
Taking 11th place in the boys’ pole vault was Cumberland senior Alex DeStefano with a 12-foot-6 clearance. McPeak also finished 14th in the shot (48-1/2) and 16th in the discus (143-4), and Lincoln senior Aiden Fletcher placed 14th in the 400 meters (50.89 seconds).
Also finishing among the top 12 in their relay events was the Cumberland girls’ 4x400 team of senior Eden Gutierrez, junior Grace Carr, sophomore Olivia Costa, and freshman Catalina Gomez-Valez, which took 11th place in 4:09.56, and the CHS boys’ 4x800 squad of senior Dan Grzybacz, juniors Wheaton Harvey and Steven Zacaro, and sophomore Connor Magill, which placed 12th in a PR time of 8:17.47.
Expect nearly two dozen athletes from northern Rhode Island, with the majority of them being throwers, to compete in the Championship Division at this weekend’s New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. Grant reported that Toro, Leahy, McPeak, and Moreau will throw in the hammer, and McPeak will also take part in the discus.
“I was very pleased with the performances by Jill, Christian, and Ryan at the state meet and how they did at New Englands,” added Grant. “Hopefully, some more things keep clicking for them at this weekend’s national meet.”
Dennen, meanwhile, will anchor a mile relay team that will also feature senior Matt Picchioni, junior Cole McCue, and sophomore Jeremiah Rocha. That squad will be in action tonight at 7:45 p.m.
