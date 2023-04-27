Moreau signs NLI
Buy Now

Lincoln High senior Aidan Moreau, center, joins athletic director Greg O'Connor, left, and track and field coach Brian Grant for a picture after Moreau signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and throwing career at Northeastern University. Moreau, who is ranked among the top 20 seniors in his class, will study computer science.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

LINCOLN – When Aidan Moreau began his freshman year at Lincoln High in the fall of 2019, he joined the Lions' cross country team and set his sights on becoming a distance runner, but a veteran member of the school's track and field coaching staff quickly changed his mind about running and pointed him in another direction.

"I was going down to the locker room one day to change for cross country," Moreau recalled. "(Lincoln throwing coach Brian Grant) took one look at me and said, 'You're too big to do cross country. Come throw.'"

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.