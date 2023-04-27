Lincoln High senior Aidan Moreau, center, joins athletic director Greg O'Connor, left, and track and field coach Brian Grant for a picture after Moreau signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and throwing career at Northeastern University. Moreau, who is ranked among the top 20 seniors in his class, will study computer science.
LINCOLN – When Aidan Moreau began his freshman year at Lincoln High in the fall of 2019, he joined the Lions' cross country team and set his sights on becoming a distance runner, but a veteran member of the school's track and field coaching staff quickly changed his mind about running and pointed him in another direction.
"I was going down to the locker room one day to change for cross country," Moreau recalled. "(Lincoln throwing coach Brian Grant) took one look at me and said, 'You're too big to do cross country. Come throw.'"
And throw he did. That winter, Moreau learned how to throw the shot put and the 25-pound weight, and that spring, his education continued to the 12-pound hammer and the discus. He worked hard and slowly improved his craft, and by the time Moreau was a junior, he was grouped with the Lions' top throwers.
On Thursday afternoon, sitting on the stage of his school's auditorium and in front of family members, friends, and faculty members, the senior standout saw all that hard work pay off when, fighting back tears and taking deep breaths to keep his composure, he announced that he was going to continue his academic and athletic career at the Division I level and accept a scholarship to Northeastern University.
"Sitting up there really put into perspective that I made it," Moreau said minutes after signing his National Letter of Intent.
Moreau is the third senior thrower in the Lions' program who will head to a Division I program this fall, as he will join Christian Toro (Duke University) and Jillian Leahy (Brown University). He will study computer science.
Moreau, who also had the University of Rhode Island on his radar, caught the attention of Northeastern throws coach Wilfredo De Jesus Elias at an invitational meet last year, "and when I heard Coach Grant go, 'That's the Northeastern coach,' it was Northeastern from there on out," added Moreau, who took his official visit to the university a month-and-a-half ago and made his official commitment a week later.
An honor roll student and a member of the National Honor Society who is ranked among the top 20 seniors in his class, Moreau also entered this week ranked 31st in the country in the 12-pound hammer with a seasonal-best throw of 167 feet, eight inches. Last year, he was the country's 42nd-ranked thrower with a personal-best throw of 180-5.
"My goal (this spring) is 220 (feet)," Moreau said with a smile. "I jumped up 40 feet last year. Who says it can't happen again?"
At the Throwers Pentathlon that was held earlier this month at Conley Stadium, Moreau took fifth place out of 20 throwers, as he finished fifth in the hammer (159-8) and weight (57-8 1/4).
Moreau ended this past winter season ranked 19th in the country in the 25-pound weight with a throw of 66 feet, 3 3/4 inches. He was also ranked seventh in the nation in the 35-pound weight with a throw of 41-9 1/2.
His concluded his indoor season in style at two of the nation's premier high school meets, the Nike Nationals at The Armory in Manhattan, N.Y., and the New Balance Nationals at The Track in Boston. At the Nike meet, he took ninth place with a throw of 65-4 3/4.
Moreau also earned All-New England honors by placing sixth at the regional meet in Providence with a throw of 61-5, and at the state meet, he took seventh place with a throw of 63-7 1/4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.