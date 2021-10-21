EASTON, Mass. – Former Lincoln High All-State soccer player Camryn Thompson, who is a senior forward on the Stonehill College women’s team, was recently named the Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Week for the first time in her career after scoring four of her team’s goals in a 5-0 victory over the University of Maine-Fort Kent and a 2-1 loss to Jefferson University.
Thompson leads Stonehill and is ranked second among the NE-10’s scoring leaders with eight goals and 16 points, and in her career, the 2018 Lincoln High graduate is seventh in the program’s history in career goals with 25 and 11th in career points with 58.
