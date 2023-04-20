The throwers on the Woonsocket High girls’ outdoor track and field team who helped the Novans take first place at last week’s Throwers Pentathlon were, in front, Amanda Almonte; in back, from left, Faith Paskanik, Angeliea Ortiz, Adelaide Caron, Isabella Piette, and Julia Raymond.
Posing for a picture after a job well done at last week's Throwers Pentathlon are, in front from left, Lincoln High's Devin McCaffery, Aidan Moreau, and Mitch Murtha; in back, Jillian Leahy, Arianna Moison, Christian Toro, and Tyler Durang. The boys won the team title for the second straight year.
PROVIDENCE – Lincoln High senior Christian Toro and Cumberland High senior Alyssa Yankee were the big winners at last weekend's Throwers Pentathlon at Providence’s Conley Stadium, as Toro captured three individual events and the boys' individual championship and Yankee won two events and the girls' title.
Toro, who will continue his athletic and academic career at Duke University this fall, scored 2,622 points to top the runner-up finisher, junior teammate Tyler Durang, by 185. Their outstanding performances also helped their boys' team repeat as the team champions with 6,826 points and easily outdistance Cumberland by 2,424. The next two teams were Smithfield (4,059) and Woonsocket (3,909).
Currently ranked first in the nation in the 12-pound hammer with a personal-best throw of 226 feet, five inches, Toro won that event (211-6), the discus (145-3), and the 25-pound weight (68-3 1/4), took third place in the javelin (127-1), and placed fourth in the shot put (41-2 1/4).
Durang, meanwhile, claimed the javelin (140-4) and the shot put (46-4), finished second in the discus (136-9), and placed third in the hammer (183-2) and weight (58-5 1/4). His throw in the hammer was a PR and moved him into 13th place in the national rankings in that event.
Also placing among the top 12 throwers for Lincoln were senior Aidan Moreau, who took fifth place in the hammer (159-8) and weight (57-8 1/4) and was fifth overall with 1,767 points, and juniors Mitch Murtha and Devin McCaffrey, who tied for 11th place with 1,509 each.
Smithfield senior Trevor Morgan, who took fourth place with 1,836 points, also finished fourth in the discus (118-11), and Woonsocket's Adam Beaudry placed 10th with 1,522.
Cumberland was led by senior Joe Chesney, who took seventh place with 1,576 points, as he finished second in the javelin (130-9) and fifth in the discus (116-7). His teammate, Patrick Conserve, was also the runner-up in the shot put (44-2).
Also turning in a solid meet was St. Raphael Academy senior Octavio Rodriguez-Cepparo, who finished third in the discus (119-2) and fourth in the javelin (125-9).
In the girls' meet, Yankee totaled 1,808 points to hold off last spring's first-place finisher, Lincoln senior Jillian Leahy by 39. The three-time state champion captured the discus (116 feet) and the shot put (38-2), placed second in the javelin (73-4), and took third place in the 20-pound weight (42-10 1/4).
Leahy, who will continue her throwing and academic career at Brown University, also seized multiple events, the four-kilometer hammer (159-9) and the weight (45-3 1/2), and was third in the discus (101 feet). She is currently ranked fourth in the nation in the hammer with her 159-9 throw.
Woonsocket sophomores Isabella Piette and Adelaide Caron rounded out the meet's top four throwers and helped the Novans capture the team title with 4,269 points. Also placing among the top five teams were Cumberland, which was the runner-up with 3,792 points, and Lincoln, which finished fourth with 2,757.
Piette, who took third place with 1,614 points, placed second in the hammer (148-10), third in the javelin (72-2), and fourth in the discus (95-6). Her throw in the hammer was a PR by more than seven feet and catapulted her from 11th to sixth place in the national rankings.
Finishing fourth with 1,568 points was Caron, who won the javelin (80-11), took third place in the hammer (145-5), and was fourth in the shot put (29-4 1/2). She is ranked eighth in the country in the hammer with her PR throw of 147-3.
In their Northern Division dual meet on Monday afternoon at Lincoln High, Leahy (167-11), Piette (153-11), and Caron (152-11) turned in PRs in the hammer. Leahy moved up to the third spot in the rankings with her throw; Piette stayed at number six, and Caron jumped up a spot to seven.
Also placing among the top 12 throwers at the pentathlon were Smithfield senior Shannon Holmes (7th place, 1,280), Cumberland sophomore Brynn Patterson (10th, 1,119), and Woonsocket junior Amanda Almonte (11th, 1,087). Holmes also took third place in the shot put (30-3), and Patterson placed fifth in the weight (40-8 3/4).
