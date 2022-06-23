PHILADELPHIA – Lincoln High junior weight thrower Christian Toro earned his second All-American honor in the past three months at last weekend’s four-day New Balance Outdoor National Championships at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field by taking fourth place out of 30 throwers in the 12-pound hammer.
Toro, who took fifth place in the 25-pound weight throw at March’s New Balance Indoor Nationals, was the only junior at the meet to air out a throw over 200 feet, as he delivered a throw of 214 feet, six inches that was a foot better than the next finisher, North Kingstown’s Andrew Harmon.
Taking the top three spots on the podium were Woonsocket’s Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan (241-1), Barrington’s Asher Robbins (228-8), and Michael Pinckney of Spring Gardens, N.Y. (225-10). Four of the top five throwers – and seven of the top 12 – hailed from Rhode Island.
Cumberland High also sent a dozen athletes to the national meet, and the Clippers nearly saw their boys’ mile relay team earn All-American honors in its race on the meet’s opening night. The squad of seniors Henry Dennen and Matt Picchioni, junior Cole McCue, and sophomore Jeremiah Rocha took ninth place in a school-record time of 17:57.77.
In the Rising Stars competition, three juniors on the girls’ team placed in the top six of their events. Morgan Champi excelled in the girls’ hammer and took third place with a personal-best throw of 140-7; Alyssa Yankee placed fifth in the shot put with a 38-foot throw, and Grace Carr finished sixth in the 800 meters in 2:14.10.
Lincoln senior Ryan McPeak also took part in multiple events, as he took fourth place in the boys’ hammer with a throw of 160-5 and 17th in the discus with a throw of 132-4, and Yankee added 12th-place finishes in the girls’ discus (115-7) and hammer (123-6).
In the girls’ freshman two-mile run, Cumberland resident and La Salle Academy freshman Maeve Casey took 13th place in a time of 11:29.74.
