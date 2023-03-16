LINCOLN – Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy were unable to conclude their indoor seasons with national championships in the weight throw, but the Lincoln High seniors did the next best thing at last weekend’s Nike and New Balance Track & Field meets by earning All-American honors in the event.
Toro, who will continue his academic and throwing career this fall at Duke University, took home multiple All-American honors by taking second place in the 25-pound event last Friday at the Nike Nationals at The Armory in Manhattan, N.Y. with a throw of 77 feet, six inches, and less than 24 hours later, placing third at the New Balance Nationals at The Track in Boston with a throw of 74 feet, 8 1/4 inches.
Leahy, meanwhile, only competed in the New Balance meet on Friday, and the Brown University-bound throw also ended up with runner-up honors, as her throw of 54 feet, 1 3/4 inches in the 20-pound event marked yet another personal-best distance for her.
The Lions had six throwers competing over three days in the Big Apple and the Bay State, “and I was very happy with how everyone competed,” reported Lincoln coach Brian Grant. “It has been a long indoor season, where all of them have improved so much, and it is an honor to get to work with these kids and so great to see them achieve so much. To have Jill and Christian end their seasons with a few more All-American titles is a nice cherry on top.”
Due to time conflicts last Friday – the Championship Division boys’ weight throw at the Nike meet took place at almost the same time as the girls’ event at the New Balance meet – Grant went to Boston to watch Leahy throw and “I had to help (Toro and his classmate, Aidan Moreau) through video and FaceTime),” Grant noted. “Luckily, the two seniors have been to plenty of meets and competed great on their own and (with their) parents’ help.”
Toro, who is ranked second in the nation with his school-record throw of 79 feet, 1 1/4 inches, delivered the second-best throw of his high school career on his sixth and final attempt to place second behind the nation’s top-ranked thrower, Max Herman of Marietta, Ga. The only thrower in the country to deliver an 80-foot throw this winter, Herman won the event on his third attempt with a distance of 78-11 3/4.
Moreau, meanwhile, took ninth place by airing out a throw of 65-4 3/4 that was also the second-best throw of his career and was 11 inches shy of his PR.
Leahy got off to a rough start at the New Balance meet and drew fouls on two of his first three attempts, “but she regrouped and really competed well during the finals,” noted Grant. “She increased each throw and went back and forth for the lead with the eventual winner. (It was) something great for spectators to watch, but a little nerve wracking at the same time.”
The winner of the event, Mary Ella Brooks of Arvada, Col., won the event with her fifth throw, which was only 1 1/2 inches better than Leahy’s best throw on her sixth and final attempt. Brooks currently holds the fourth spot, and Leahy the fifth, in the national rankings.
Also taking part in the event was Cumberland senior Morgan Champi, who took 12th place with a throw of 45-9 1/4.
The following day, Toro and Moreau joined their teammates, juniors Tyler Durang and Ravi Kapadia, at the New Balance meet, but were unable to carry the momentum from the Nike meet to Boston. Toro, who fouled on three of his last four throws, was nearly four feet shy of the winning throw of 78-4 1/4 turned in by Kellen Kimes of Hart, Mich., and Moreau was unable to finish in the top 40.
Toro and Moreau “didn’t have as great of a day on paper at New Balance, but the throws and distance were there,” said Grant, who also saw Durang take 25th place with a throw of 59-5 3/4 and Kapadia place 38th with a 52-foot-10 throw. “They just happened to foul a few of the good ones. It is very difficult to compete at such a high level with travel on back-to-back days.”
Also competing against some of the nation’s top throwers were Cumberland senior Jared Ptaszek and sophomore Brynn Patterson in the Nike meet’s Emerging Elite Division and Lincoln junior Mitch Murtha in the New Balance meet’s Rising Stars Division.
Ptaszek took fourth place with a throw of 55 feet, 8 1/2 inches that was a little more than three feet away from the winning throw, Patterson placed sixth in her event with a throw of 40-7 3/4, and Murtha finished 11th with a throw of 50-8 1/4.
