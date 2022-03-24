NEW YORK – Lincoln High juniors Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy concluded their outstanding indoor track and field seasons on a high note by placing among the top four finishers in their respective weight throwing events at the USATF National Youth Indoor Championships at Staten Island’s Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.
Competing in the boys’ ages 17-18 division’s 25-pound event, Toro had a strong meet and took third place with a throw of 66 feet, 4½ inches.
The winner was Woonsocket High senior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, whose throw of 84-8¼ topped New York’s Michael Pinckney’s best throw of 77-9. Toro threw at least 63 feet on his first five throws before fouling on his sixth.
Leahy, meanwhile, placed fourth in the girls’ 17-18 division’s 20-pound event with a throw of 44-3½, as she had a solid meet that saw all six of her throws sail 42-9 or better.
The winning throw of 52-8 was turned in by Katherine Powers of Hopkinton, Mass.
