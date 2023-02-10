Woonsocket High sophomores Bella Piette, left, and Adelaide Caron, center, and Lincoln High senior Jillian Leahy placed in the top five in the girls' 20-pound weight throw at Thursday's opening day of the Millrose Games at The Armory in Manhattan. Leahy, who is the nation's fifth-ranked thrower, took first place with a personal-best throw of 51 feet, 6 1/4 inches.
Lincoln High senior Christian Toro, center, stands atop the awards podium with his championship medal after capturing the 25-pound weight with a throw of 74 feet, 2 1/2 inches. Toro is currently ranked second in the nation in that event.
NEW YORK – Lincoln High seniors Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy are the favorite to win state titles in the weight throw at next weekend's RIIL Indoor Track Field Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy, and on Thursday on the opening day of the 115th Millrose Games at The Armory in Manhattan, they showed why they are indeed the throwers to beat.
Facing some of the top throwers from this state, Connecticut, and New York, both seniors took first place in that event. The Duke University-bound Toro, who is ranked second in the nation in the 25-pound weight, claimed the boys' title with a throw of 74 feet, 2 1/2 inches, and Leahy captured the girls' 20-pound championship with a personal-best throw of 51 feet, 6 1/4 inches.
Despite drawing fouls on two of his six throws, Toro was able to defeat the runner-up finisher, Bishop Hendricken senior Keith Daigneau, by nearly a foot and a half. Daigneau made good on all six of his throws and delivered a PR of 72-9 that moved him from sixth to fifth in the national rankings. Taking fifth place with a 62-foot-5 throw was Lincoln senior Aidan Moreau.
Leahy, meanwhile, tightened her grasp on the number five spot in the national rankings, and despite also fouling twice, the Brown University-bound thrower topped the runner-up finisher by more than 3 1/2 feet. Joining Leahy in the top five were Woonsocket sophomores Bella Piette, who took third place with a PR throw of 46-7 1/2, and Adelaide Caron, who placed fifth with a throw of 42-6 1/4. Piette is currently ranked 24th in the nation in the weight.
