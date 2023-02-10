NEW YORK – Lincoln High seniors Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy are the favorite to win state titles in the weight throw at next weekend's RIIL Indoor Track Field Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy, and on Thursday on the opening day of the 115th Millrose Games at The Armory in Manhattan, they showed why they are indeed the throwers to beat.

Facing some of the top throwers from this state, Connecticut, and New York, both seniors took first place in that event. The Duke University-bound Toro, who is ranked second in the nation in the 25-pound weight, claimed the boys' title with a throw of 74 feet, 2 1/2 inches, and Leahy captured the girls' 20-pound championship with a personal-best throw of 51 feet, 6 1/4 inches. 

