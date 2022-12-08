LINCOLN – When Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy first stepped onto Lincoln High’s campus as freshmen in the fall of 2018, becoming superstars in the school’s track and field program was the furthest thing from their minds.
But three years later, that’s exactly what’s happened to them. Toro and Leahy ended their junior years ranked among the top weight and hammer throwers in the nation, and it’s going to be interesting to see all the amazing feats they accomplish in their final indoor and outdoor high school seasons.
As for their futures in the sport after they pick up their diplomas? The dynamic duo made them public on Tuesday afternoon in front of their family members, friends, teammates, coaches, and administrators inside the school’s auditorium.
Toro and Leahy, who are also First Honors students in the classroom, announced their intentions to continue their academic and throwing careers at the Division I level: Toro inked a National Letter of Intent to Duke University and Leahy reported that she’s heading to nearby Brown University.
D-I scholarships in the Toro’s household has been nothing new: Adriana, Toro’s sister, graduated from Lincoln in 2015 and received a scholarship to play softball at Coastal Carolina University, and his brother, Nick, graduated six years later and is currently playing baseball at URI.
While Adriana and Nick quickly became standouts in their sports once they reached high school, Christian joined the freshman football team, “but my Uncle Louie told me that there was a lot of opportunities in track and field,” recalled Toro. “He said, ‘I feel like you have a good coach,’ because he knew (former LHS All-American) Kyle Moison at the time, and he told me, ‘If you go throw with (throws coach Brian) Grant, you will be really set up for the rest of your career.’”
Toro also “got some push” from Grant, who taught him in class “and was threatening to fail me if I didn’t throw for him,” Toro joked. “And my mom told me to just do it and see if I like it. There was a lot of influence because you never know ...”
Toro was ranked sixth in the nation last spring in the 12-pound hammer, thanks to his throw of 218 feet, two inches that gave him a third-place finish at the state championship meet at Brown University.
He also earned All-New England honors by placing third in the event at the New England meet in Providence with a throw of 212-9, and he concluded his junior year in style at the New Balance Outdoor National Championships at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field by earning All-American honors with a throw of 214-6 that allowed him to place fourth out of 30 throwers.
That All-American honor was the second of the year for Toro, who three months earlier, placed fifth in the 25-pound weight at the New Balance Indoor National Championships at The Armory in Manhattan, N.Y. Toro unleashed a throw of 70-6 1/4 that outdistanced his personal-best throw of 66-9 3/4 and gave him the number eight ranking in the country in that event. Toro also finished fourth in the weight at the state (65 1 1/2) and New England (66-9 3/4) indoor meets.
All those accomplishments instantly put him on the radar of college coaches from across the nation, “and there was a lot of phone calls and texting with other coaches – I couldn’t even give you a number, somewhere around 20 to 25,” said Toro. “It came down to Brown and Duke at the end, and I’m very happy I picked Duke.”
Speaking of Brown, Leahy quickly became interested in the Ivy League school “after the coach reached out to me at the state meet,” she added. “I did a lot of research on it, and I loved the school and I knew that I wanted to go there. It’s going to be so great to be there. I can’t even imagine being on a team with all these amazing people.”
Leahy played on the Lions’ field hockey team that won the Division II championship her sophomore year, but the following fall, she wanted to focus fully on his throwing career, and her hard work in the offseason certainly paid dividends. She was ranked 16th in the nation in the four-kilogram hammer with a throw of 155-6 and 21st in the 20-pound weight with a throw of 47-10 1/4.
That’s not bad at all for someone who, like Toro, was jokingly threatened by Grant that he would fail her in class if she didn’t come out for the sport during the indoor season of her sophomore year, “so I decided, ‘Why not give it a try?’” she said. “And then I fell in love with it.”
Leahy’s highlight of this year came at the New England outdoor meet in Providence, as she became the first LHS female to capture a regional title. Leahy’s throw of 155-6 in the hammer topped the runner-up finisher by 32 inches and the other 20 throwers in the event by more than 11 feet.
She also received her share of attention from collegiate coaches, “and I thought that was absolutely crazy,” she said. “When the first college coach reached out to me, I thought it was a joke, because no one in my family had ever gone to school for athletics before. I’ve always been kind of mediocre at all the sports I tried, no matter how hard I tried. But with this sport, because it’s so individual, the effort and hard work that I put into it really came out, and it was awesome to see that.”
During last indoor season, she also placed third (45-9 1/2) at the state meet and fourth (43-10) at the New England meet in the weight, and at the state outdoor meet, she took third place in the hammer (151-3) and sixth in the discus (105-6) at the state meet.
When Leahy joins the Bears’ throwing program next year, she will encounter a couple of familiar faces, such as junior Kendra Ezeama, who was a four-time state champion in the shot put at Smithfield High, and sophomore Nicolette Ducharme, who was a three-time state champ as a senior at Cumberland High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.