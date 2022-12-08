Leahy, Toro, and Grant at NLI ceremony
Buy Now

Lincoln High seniors Jillian Leahy, left, and Christian Toro, right, pose for a picture with coach Brian Grant after announcing their plans to continue their academic and throwing careers at Division I universities, Leahy at Brown and Toro at Duke, during a ceremony on Tuesday afternoon in the school’s auditorium.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

LINCOLN – When Christian Toro and Jillian Leahy first stepped onto Lincoln High’s campus as freshmen in the fall of 2018, becoming superstars in the school’s track and field program was the furthest thing from their minds.

But three years later, that’s exactly what’s happened to them. Toro and Leahy ended their junior years ranked among the top weight and hammer throwers in the nation, and it’s going to be interesting to see all the amazing feats they accomplish in their final indoor and outdoor high school seasons.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.