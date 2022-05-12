LINCOLN – Senior pitcher Giuseppe Lisi delivered one of the best starts of the RIIL’s high school baseball season on Monday night, as he tossed a splendid one-hitter to lead Lincoln to a 4-0 victory over Coventry in their Division I-A game at Chet Nichols Field.
Lisi faced 23 batters, just two above the minimum, as he struck out six batters, including the side in order in the first inning, and issued an intentional walk.
He retired the first nine batters he faced before allowing a bloop single to center field to Logan Downey leading off the fourth. After a groundout moved Downey to second, Lisi gave the number three batter, Jake Mather, a free pass before retiring the final 11 batters he faced.
Lisi threw just 81 pitches and retired 11 batters on groundouts.
The Lions, who improved to 6-6, took a 1-0 lead in the fourth before adding two more runs in the fifth. Caden Specht and Donavon Lopez each had two hits and drove in a run.
