NORTH KINGSTOWN – Austin Henault, who is an 8th-grade student on the Lincoln Middle School wrestling team, took second place in the 94-pound weight class at the RIPCOA State Championships that took place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at North Kingstown High, as Henault posted a 3-1 record that included two pins, one of them in 30 seconds, and a 2-0 loss in the title match.

Two of Henault’s teammates also stepped onto the awards podium, as Keagan Valente finished fourth in the 75-pound class and Drew Hall took sixth place at 82 pounds. Both wrestlers also won three matches and pinned two opponents.

