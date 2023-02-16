NORTH KINGSTOWN – Austin Henault, who is an 8th-grade student on the Lincoln Middle School wrestling team, took second place in the 94-pound weight class at the RIPCOA State Championships that took place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at North Kingstown High, as Henault posted a 3-1 record that included two pins, one of them in 30 seconds, and a 2-0 loss in the title match.
Two of Henault’s teammates also stepped onto the awards podium, as Keagan Valente finished fourth in the 75-pound class and Drew Hall took sixth place at 82 pounds. Both wrestlers also won three matches and pinned two opponents.
Cumberland’s top wrestler was McCourt Middle School’s Dylan Fitzgerald, who took third place in the 140-pound class. McCourt lost his first match, but came back to win six in the consolation bracket, and he posted four pins along the way.
North Cumberland Middle School also had three wrestlers place in the top eight of their classes: Nicholas Lambert (5th place, 119 pounds), Landon Fitzsimmons (7th, 140), and Makinde Akinbuli (8th, 165). Lambert posted a 4-2 record with three pins; Fitzsimmons pinned three wrestlers, including one in 41 seconds, and Akinbuli pinned two wrestlers and ended the meet with three wins.
A weekend earlier, the RIPCOA Futures Championships were held at Coventry High, and NCMS wrestler Nick Capone took first place in the 205-pound class by pinning all four of his opponents, three in the second round and one in 46 seconds.
