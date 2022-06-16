NARRAGANSETT – The Lincoln Middle School outdoor track and field program saw a handful of its athletes step onto the awards podium for placing in the top six of their respective events at the RIPCOA Middle School Track & Field Championships that took place on Sunday, June 5, at Narragansett High.
Seventh-grade student Lea Zonfrillo delivered Lincoln’s best finish by taking second place in the girls’ shot put with a throw of 28 feet, eight inches that was just four inches shy of the winning throw.
Jayden Rodrigues also placed third in the boys’ 200 meters in 24.78 seconds and fifth in the 100-meter dash in 12.18 seconds, and he also helped the 4x100 relay team place sixth in 50.83 seconds.
Also placing in the top 10 were the girls’ 4x400 relay team, which finished seventh in a time of 4:53.20, and George Ackerman, who placed ninth in the boys’ 3,000 in 11:29.08.
