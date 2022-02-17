GLOCESTER – J’Mari Lowman battled some difficult competition on his way to the 152-pound state title at last June’s RIIL Wrestling Championships.
But shortly after that meet, the Ponaganset High graduate faced the toughest opponent of his life, one that would slam him to the mat and eventually put his athletic and academic careers on hand.
That opponent was severe ulcerative colitis, which is defined by WebMD as “an inflammatory bowel disease that causes irritation, inflammation, and ulcers in the lining of the large intestine,” and not only did that ailment keep Lowman in the hospital for almost the entire summer, but it also forced him to miss his freshman year at Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Va.
Yes, these past 8½ months have been arduous and challenging times for Lowman, and yes, he still has two more surgeries circled on his calendar. But he wants everyone to know that he’s doing great these days. The weight he lost last summer has returned; mentally and physically, he’s in a good place, and his sights are firmly set on finally attending college this fall and wrestling for the D-I Generals.
“I’m glad to be back,” he said. “I plan on getting better and getting stronger, and I’m so ready to get back on the mat. I’m so ready.”
Lowman, who has attended a lot of the Chieftains’ wrestling matches this winter, took center stage on Thursday, Feb. 3, at Ponaganset’s match in its home gym against La Salle Academy, and the team not only celebrated its Senior Night, but it also paid tribute to Lowman and his comeback.
The Chieftains’ wrestlers and nearly half the fans sported black T-shirts with a sketch of Lowman and his autograph on it, and after the 126-pound weight class took the mat, the match was paused for 15 minutes to honor the seniors and Lowman.
“I feel fantastic,” Lowman said. “I don’t feel like I was ever in the hospital. I feel great, and I’ve just been staying positive and focusing on getting better.”
Lowman took a few minutes before the Chieftains’ match to talk about his health, as well as recall the events that took place after he won his state title at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
After taking third place in the 132-pound weight class as a junior and fifth in the 106-pound brscket as a sophomore, Lowman struck gold by posting a 3-0 record in his final state meet, as his first victory was an 80-second pin and his last was a 12-0 win over Bishop Hendricken High junior Noah Sclama.
Before that meet, “my stomach was really hurting and it was really hard to eat,” Lowman added. “And a couple of weeks later, I was in bed for two weeks straight. It was really bad. I don’t usually get sick, but it just hit me out of nowhere.”
“He was bleeding from his rectum,” noted Lowman’s father, Serinol Lowman. “He said, ‘Dad, I don’t know what’s going on,’ so we went to his pediatrician.”
That visit to the pediatrician eventually turned into an overnight stay at the hospital that was far longer than what anybody expected. Lowman’s colon was removed, he lost significant weight, and he needed blood transfusions every other day, “and in about 90 days, we were out,” added Lowman’s father.
“It was just such a tough thing to watch,” noted Ponaganset wrestling coach Mike Joyce. “And we didn’t know for a very long time what it was. My children are like brothers to him, and we have J’Mari over the house all the time. It was tough.”
But the community rallied around Lowman and his family. Joyce’s wife, Cindy, began a GoFundMe page to help the family with his medical bills – to date, it has raised nearly $24,000 – and the Washington & Lee wrestling team held an online T-shirt drive that sold over 600 shirts and were seen on the wrestlers and fans at the Chieftains’ meet.
“Local businesses, like The Hype in Chepachet, hosted events where the proceeds went to his care,” Cindy Joyce reported in an email. “Friends stood in the hospital parking lot holding signs to let J’Mari know he was not alone. The Washington & Lee wrestling coach flew up to let J’Mari know that no matter what happened, he would always have a spot on the team. The outpouring of love, donations, prayers, and support was amazing.”
“We’re so blessed,” Lowman’s father said before Ponaganset’s meet. I don’t know what I’ve done in life to deserve him, and I don’t know what I’ve done in life to deserve these beautiful people who came here to celebrate us. This is amazing.”
What’s also been amazing is Lowman’s recovery. While he’s not allowed to take part in any wrestling activities, he looked every bit like someone who could step onto the mat for a three-round match and not miss a beat.
“I was 169 (pounds) going into states, but I dropped down to 120-something,” he admitted. “I lost a lot of muscle, but now I’m regaining it. Everyday, I’m working out with my dad, and we’re just training.”
“He’s fighting right now,” added Lowman’s father. “I told him to prepare for the next surgery by working out. And he’s been phenomenal and doing a great job. I’m just making sure he doesn’t go beyond what I think he can do. He’s a monster and he wants to go in there and PR, but I said, ‘No, you’re going to do a lot of reps and lighter weights.’”
“By fall, he will be able to go to school,” he continued. “And his goal is to get back on the mat.”
