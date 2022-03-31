LINCOLN – The MacColl YMCA Black Marlins youth swim team recently concluded an outstanding season by finishing in a tie for 19th place at the New England YMCA Championships that was held at the WPI (Worcester Polytechnic Institute) Sports & Recreation Center’s pool in Worcester, Mass.
After a two-year absence, the region’s season-ending meet returned to the schedule and welcomed 43 teams, including the Black Marlins, who along with the Kent County YMCA Sea Otters, scored 205 points.
Enjoying an outstanding meet was Gabriel Sanabria, who produced 43 points in the boys’ 11-12 division. He took second place in the 50-yard butterfly in a time of 29.06 seconds, which was only 0.1 of a second away from the winning time, and the 50-yard backstroke in 31.98, and he added a ninth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.53.
While Sanabria did very well, so did the Black Marlins’ high school swimmers, particularly Bishop Hendricken junior Aidan Briceno, who finished seventh in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke in 57.52 seconds and tied for 10th place in the 100-yard butterfly in 56.27.
In the boys’ division, Alex Quesada took ninth place in the 100-yard backstroke in 58.62 seconds, and in the girls’ division, Lincoln High junior Sophia Alonzo placed 11th in the 100-yard freestyle in 56.98 seconds, and her twin sister, Andrea Alonzo was 13th in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.10.
Also taking 13th place in their individual events were Abigail Berube in the girls’ 10-under division’s 50-yard breaststroke (42.96 seconds) and Alexandra Cortes in the girls’ 13-14 division’s 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.55).
Among the relay teams who finished among the top 10 in their events was the boys’ high school division’s 200-yard medley relay team of Cole Dunne, Nick Camacho, Briceno, and Quesada, which finished eighth in a time of 1:44.61, and 400-yard freestyle relay team of Oscar Camacho, Nick Camacho, Dunne, and Briceno, which placed ninth in 3:30.03.
The girls’ high school division’s relay team of the Alonzo sisters, Andrea Cortes, and Izenia Gutierrez also placed 10th in the 400-yard freestyle in 3:59.91 and 12th in the 200-yard medley in 2:01.28.
The girls’ 10-under group’s 200-yard medley relay team of Mikaela Camacho, Abigail Berube, Mia Nightingale, and Claire Beauchemin also took 13th place in 3:21.91, and the 200-yard freestyle relay squad of Maria Kravchuk, Camacho, Berube, and Nightingale placed 14th in 3:12.
Also taking part at the New England meet were the Woonsocket YMCA Whalers, which received excellent meets from Cumberland’s Mason Black and Stephen Zerva.
Black placed 13th in the boys’ 10-under division’s 50-yard freestyle in 33.37 seconds, and Zerva, who is a junior on the Cumberland High boys’ swim team, took 18th in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:00.57 that broke the Whalers’ record in that event, which he set two weekends earlier at the SENECY Championships, by 1.03 seconds.
Speaking of the SENECY (Southeastern New England Cluster of YMCAs) Championships, which this year, was held at Warwick’s McDermott Pool instead of Boston University, several Cumberland swimmers also had big meets for the Whalers.
In the boys’ 9-10 group, Tommy Herring led the way by winning the 50-yard freestyle in 33.06 seconds and taking second place in the 50-yard breaststroke in 45.62, and Black also finished second in the 50-yard freestyle in 33.72 seconds and seventh in the 50-yard backstroke.
Placing in the top nine in three events in the girls’ 8-under division were Mallory Black and Eloise Wensus. Black claimed the 25-yard freestyle in 18.5 seconds and took third place in the 50-yard freestyle in 42.78 and eighth in the 25-yard breaststroke, and Wensus finished third in the 25-yard freestyle in 19.57 seconds, eighth in the 25-yard backstroke, and ninth in the 25-yard breaststroke.
Zerva also broke the Whalers’ record in the 100-yard backstroke by finishing fourth in 1:01.60. He again held the old record, but this time, he shattered it by 3.22 seconds.
Adding seventh places in the boys’ 8-under division were Michael Varone in the 25-yard breaststroke and Zach Socci in the 25-yard backstroke, and finishing ninth were Varone in the 25-yard backstroke and Sophia Piscopio in the girls’ ages 11-12’s 200-yard individual medley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.