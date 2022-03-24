WARWICK – The MacColl YMCA Black Marlins youth swim team didn’t have to travel far two weekends ago for the SENECY (Southeastern New England Cluster of YMCAs) Championships, and they certainly felt right at home in this season’s 14-team meet.
Competing at Warwick’s McDermott Pool instead of Boston University, the Black Marlins took third place with 1,705.5 points for their highest point total in four years. The Bayside Branch YMCA Stingrays of Barrington ran away with the team title by producing 3,956.5 points, and the Westerly-Pawcatuck YMCA Dolphins placed second with 2,405.
The Black Marlins received 350 points from the swimmers in the boys’ high school division and were sparked by the relay team of Cole Dunne, Nick Camacho, Aidan Briceno, and Alex Quesada, which not only took second place in the 200-yard medley race in a time of 1:47.10, but also third in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:37.28.
Briceno, who is a junior at Bishop Hendricken, also placed third in the 10-yard butterfly in 58.22 seconds and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke, and adding sixth places were Dunne in the 100-yard butterfly and breaststroke and Quesada in the 100-yard freestyle and backstroke.
Camacho also finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle and 10th in the 100-yard freestyle, and his brother, Oscar, placed eighth in the 100-yard backstroke and ninth in the 50-yard freestyle. They swam for the North Providence High boys’ team.
In the girls’ high school division, the Black Marlins’ relay squad of Lincoln High juniors Andrea and Sophia Alonzo, Cumberland High sophomore Payton Walmsley, and North Providence senior Andrea Cortes led the charge by placing third in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:48.34 and fourth in the 200-yard medley in 2:01.75.
Cortes also finished third in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:04.41 and sixth in the 50-yard freestyle, Andrea Alonzo was sixth in the 100-yard backstroke and seventh in the 100-yard butterfly, and Walmsley took 10th place in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Also enjoying an excellent meet was Gabriel Sanabria in the boys’ ages 11-12 division. Not only did he easily capture the 50-yard butterfly in 29.36 seconds and the 50-yard backstroke in 33.42, but he also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle in 59.98 seconds.
Alexandra Cortes also stepped atop the awards podium in the girls’ 13-14 division by winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2:23.19. She also finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.37)
In the girls’ ages 8-under division, the Black Marlins were led by Mia Nightingale, who took second place in the 25-yard breaststroke (25.88 seconds) and 100-yard I.M. (1:48.84) and helped the 100-yard medley relay squad of Beatrice Witner, Andie Sylvester, and Caroline Berube place third. Claire Beauchemin (100-yard I.M.) and Sylvester (25-yard butterfly) added fifth places, and Berube placed sixth in the 25-yard breaststroke.
Zach Prosnitz was the Black Marlins’ top swimmer in the boys’ 8-under group, as he placed second in the 50-yard freestyle (45.59 seconds), third in the 25-yard butterfly (28.87), and sixth in the 25-yard freestyle.
The ages 9-10 division saw Samuel Guerra capture third place in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle (34.14 seconds) and fourth in the 50-yard butterfly (45.41) and 50-yard backstroke (41.18) and Abigail Berube place third in the girls’ 50-yard breaststroke (44.39).
In the boys’ 11-12 division, Aiden Phul placed third in the 100-yard freestyle (1:12.35) and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle, and in the girls’ 13-14 group, Katelyn Rogers finished third in the 500-yard freestyle (6:20.54) and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:19.88). Kellan Shave also excelled in the boys’ 13-14 division by finishing fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.48) and ninth in the 50-yard freestyle.
Also placing in the top 10 of their individual events were Denise Castanos (7th place, girls’ 13-14’s 100-yard backstroke), Blackstone Valley Prep sophomore Nick Iannetta (8th, boys’ high school’s 200-yard I.M., and 10th, 100-yard butterfly), Lincoln High freshman Berlyn Crique (8th, girls’ 13-14’s 100-yard butterfly), and Emily Pace (8th, girls’ 13-14’s 500-yard freestyle).
Finishing ninth were Chloe Cicchese (girls’ 8-under’s 25-yard butterfly), Sarah Oelbaum (girls’ 9-10’s 50-yard butterfly), Oliver Beauchemin (boys’ 9-10’s 50-yard breaststroke), Mollie Chiappetta (girls’ 11-12’s 50-yard backstroke), and Izenia Gutierrez (girls’ high school’s 100-yard butterfly).
Placing 10th were Maria Chekrallah (girls’ 11-12’s 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard breaststroke), Dillon Thomas (boys’ 13-14’s 100-yard breaststroke), Wyatt Kloss (boys’ ages 11-12’s 50-yard butterfly), and Zachary Phul (boys’ 13-14’s 50-yard freestyle).
