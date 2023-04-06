MacColl YMCA swimmers at WPI
Among the MacColl YMCA swimmers who fared well at the New England YMCA Championships, which took place two weekends ago at the WPI (Worcester Polytechnic Institute) Sports & Recreation Center’s pool, were, from left, high school swimmers Cole Dunne, Izenia Gutierrez, Alexander Quesada, Lauren Riley, Nick Iannetta, Natalia Kotnisz, Jayden Ortiz, and Alexandra Cortes. Iannetta is a junior on the Blackstone Valley Prep boys’ swim team which took second place at this winter’s RIIL’s Division IV championship meet.

WORCESTER, Mass. – The MacColl YMCA’s Black Marlins youth swim team enjoyed tremendous success at the New England YMCA Championships that took place two weekends ago at the WPI (Worcester Polytechnic Institute) Sports & Recreation Center’s pool and saw several swimmers place among the top 20 in their respective events.

“We are very proud of all our swimmers,” said head coach and aquatics director Dan Cameron. “Their hard work, dedication, and team spirit is inspiring.”

