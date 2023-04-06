Among the MacColl YMCA swimmers who fared well at the New England YMCA Championships, which took place two weekends ago at the WPI (Worcester Polytechnic Institute) Sports & Recreation Center’s pool, were, from left, high school swimmers Cole Dunne, Izenia Gutierrez, Alexander Quesada, Lauren Riley, Nick Iannetta, Natalia Kotnisz, Jayden Ortiz, and Alexandra Cortes. Iannetta is a junior on the Blackstone Valley Prep boys’ swim team which took second place at this winter’s RIIL’s Division IV championship meet.
WORCESTER, Mass. – The MacColl YMCA’s Black Marlins youth swim team enjoyed tremendous success at the New England YMCA Championships that took place two weekends ago at the WPI (Worcester Polytechnic Institute) Sports & Recreation Center’s pool and saw several swimmers place among the top 20 in their respective events.
“We are very proud of all our swimmers,” said head coach and aquatics director Dan Cameron. “Their hard work, dedication, and team spirit is inspiring.”
MacColl’s top swimmer was Cole Dunne, who grabbed a pair of top-10 finishes in the boys’ ages 15-18 division. Dunne took fifth place in 200-yard breaststroke, ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke, and 16th in the 100-yard butterfly. Dunne broke the program’s record in the 200-yard breaststroke with his time of 2:21.09.
Placing 12th in the boys’ ages 15-18 division’s 200-yard individual medley was Alexander Quesada, who also set a program record with his time of 2:09.47. Also taking 12th place was Blake Tucker in the girls’ ages 8-under division’s 25-yard butterfly and the boys’ ages 15-18’s 200-yard medley relay team of Blackstone Valley Prep junior Nick Iannetta, North Providence High junior Jayden Ortiz, Dunne, and Quesada.
Rounding out MacColl’s top-20 finishers were:
– 15th place in the boys’ 11-12’s 200-yard medley relay: Dylan Ando, Oliver Beauchemin, Samuel Guerra, and Liam Benjamin.
– 16th place in the boys’ 15-18’s 400-yard freestyle relay: Quesada, Iannetta, Ortiz, and Dunne.
– 18th place in the boys’ 11-12’s 200-yard freestyle relay: Beauchemin, Benjamin, Ando, and Guerra.
– 19th place in the girls’ 15-18’s 200-yard medley relay: Natalia Kotnisz, Alexandra Cortes, Izenia Gutierrez, and Lauren Riley.
– 19th place in the girls’ 15-18’s 400-yard freestyle relay: Kotnisz, Riley, Gutierrez, and Cortes.
– Guerra: 13th place in the boys’ 11-12’s 200-yard freestyle.
– Gutierrez: 13th place in the girls’ 15-18’s 200-yard backstroke.
– Cortes: 13th place in the girls’ 15-18’s 200-yard I.M. and 17th in the 100-yard breaststroke.
– Chloe Cicchese: 15th place in the girls’ 8-under’s 50-yard freestyle.
– Quesada: 16th place in the boys’ 15-18’s 100-yard backstroke.
– Ortiz: 16th place in the boys’ 15-18’s 200-yard I.M.
– Grace Imeson: 18th place in the girls’ 8-under’s 50-yard freestyle.
MacColl also experienced some outstanding performances from their swimmers at the SENECY (Southeastern New England Cluster of YMCAs) Championships. The swimmers ages 11 and over competed at Boston University and ages 10 and under swam at Warwick’s McDermott’s Pool, and while no one won an event, several swimmers stepped onto the awards podium with runner-up and third place finishes.
Taking second places in the girls’ 8-under divisions were Beatrice Witner in the 25 breaststroke (24.53 seconds) and 100 I.M. (1:46.62), Cicchese in the 50 freestyle (44.08 seconds), and the 100 freestyle relay team of Cicchese, Imeson, Tucker, and Witner in a team-record time of 1:23.73.
The high school division saw second places come from Dunne in the boys’ 100-yard butterfly (57.13) and 100-yard breaststroke (team-record time of 1:03.19), the boys’ 200 medley relay team of Quesada, Iannetta, Ortiz, and Dunne (3:34.28), and Cortes in the girls’ 200 I.M. (team-record time of 2:24.33).
Finishing third in the girls’ ages 9-10’s were Mia Nightingale in the 50-yard breaststroke (49.36) and Tucker in the 25-yard butterfly (23.13), and in the boys’ high school division were Quesada in the boys’ 15-18’s 100-yard backstroke (59.21) and 100-yard freestyle (52.40) and Iannetta in the 100-yard butterfly (58.69).
Two relay teams also took third place: the girls’ 8-under’s 100-yard medley team of Imeson, Witner, Tucker, and Cicchese (1:38.13), and the boys’ high school 200-yard medley squad of Quesada, Iannetta, Ortiz, and Dunne (1:47.08).
While both teams established a handful of team records during their SENECY and New England meets, they also saw four more swimmers break individual records this winter: Nightingale (girls’ 8-under division’s 100-yard I.M., 1:41.72), Iannetta (boys’ 15-18’s 500-yard freestyle, 5:31.12), Cortes (girls’ 15-18’s 100-yard breaststroke, 1:14.82), and Ortiz (boys’ 15-18’s 200-yard I.M., 2:13.01).
