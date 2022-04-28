LINCOLN – The MacColl YMCA is inviting runners and walkers of all ages and abilities to its inaugural Couch Potato 5K on Sunday, June 12, at 9 a.m.
The 3.1-mile family-oriented run/walk will start at the YMCA, turn right onto Breakneck Hill Road, loop around, and return to the Lincoln facility. Everyone will receive a finisher’s medal and t-shirt, and the top male and female finishers will also receive awards.
The fee to participate is $25 and the proceeds will go toward camp scholarships this summer.
Visit www.active.com/lincoln-ri/running/distance-running-races/couch-potato-5k-2022 to sign up or contact Nico Erausquin, the YMCA’s health and wellness director, at nerausquin@ymcapawt.org for more information.
