WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket YMCA Whalers youth swim team saw five of its program’s records get broken, three by North Smithfield’s Sean Mania, at the New England YMCA Championships that took place two weekends ago at the WPI (Worcester Polytechnic Institute) Sports & Recreation Center’s pool in Worcester, Mass.
After a two-year absence, the region’s premier season-ending meet made its return to the schedule and welcomed 43 squads, including the Whalers, who received an outstanding meet from Mania.
Competing in the boys’ ages 13-14 division, Mania scored half of the Whalers’ 66 points in the meet by capturing fifth place in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:01.92, seventh in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:03.28, and 10th in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:01.94.
Mania’s time in the freestyle shattered an eight-year-old program record by 0.66 of a second, and his other two times broke the records that he set at the Whalers’ dual-meet finale on Feb. 12 against the MacColl YMCA Black Marlins. His backstroke time was a 0.04-second improvement, and he topped his butterfly record by 0.99 of a second.
Mania also helped the Whalers’ relay squad, which also consisted of Ben Fowler, Carter Monteiro, and Teddy McGarry, place 13th in the 200-yard medley race in 2:05.69 and 14th in the 200-yard freestyle event in 1:50.65.
The Whalers’ other two records came in the boys’ high school division, which saw Woonsocket High senior Nathan Fowler claim 13th place in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:05.36 and 14th in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.26 seconds in his final meet with the Whalers and Cumberland High junior Stephen Zerva finish 18th in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.57.
Only 0.24 of a second separated Fowler from the eighth-place finisher in the freestyle, but his time broke his record, which he also set at the meet against MacColl, by 0.38 of a second. Zerva also shattered his own record, which he set two weekends earlier at the SENECY Championships, by 1.03 seconds.
Also scoring points for the Whalers was Mason Black in the boys’ 10-under division, as he placed 13th in the 50-yard freestyle in 33.37 seconds.
At the SENECY (Southeastern New England Cluster of YMCAs) Championships, which this year, was held at Warwick’s McDermott Pool instead of Boston University, the Whalers placed ninth out of 14 teams with 1,040.5 points and saw their swimmers in the boys’ 9-10 group take first place in its division with 288.
The Whalers’ best swimmer was Ayomide Ogundare, who captured three events in the boys’ 8-under division, the 25-yard freestyle in 16.3 seconds, 25-yard butterfly in 20.77, and the 50-yard freestyle in 39.94.
In the boys’ 9-10 division, Tommy Herring led the way by winning the 50-yard freestyle in 33.06 seconds and placing second in the 50-yard breaststroke in 45.62. Black also finished second in the 50-yard freestyle in 33.72 seconds and seventh in the 50-yard backstroke.
Placing in the top nine in three events in the girls’ 8-under division were Mallory Black and Eloise Wensus. Black won the 25-yard freestyle in 18.5 seconds and took third place in the 50-yard freestyle in 42.78 and eighth in the 25-yard breaststroke, and Wensus finished third in the 25-yard freestyle in 19.57 seconds, eighth in the 25-yard backstroke, and ninth in the 25-yard breaststroke.
Nathan Fowler also had an excellent meet, as he won the high school division’s 100-yard breaststroke in 1:03.63 and took third in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.77 seconds. Fowler’s time in the breaststroke broke his program record that he set earlier in the season by 1.42 seconds.
Zerva also broke his program record in the 100-yard backstroke by placing fourth in 1:01.60. Like Fowler, he set his old record earlier in the season, but shattered it by 3.22 seconds.
Mania was the only other swimmer to finish first in his age group, as he captured the 100-yard butterfly in 1:03.11. He also placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.02.
Also placing in the top six in multiple events was Lydia Fowler, who in the girls’ ages 9-10 division, took fifth place in the 50-yard freestyle in 35.27 seconds and sixth in the 50-yard backstroke in 44.49. In the boys’ 13-14 division, Ben Fowler placed sixth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:02.60 and backstroke in 1:10.79.
In the boys’ 11-12 division, Finn Hayden finished in the top 10 in three events, including the 50-yard butterfly, which saw him place fifth in 40.5 seconds. And in the boys’ 9-10 division, Adrian Lepore took sixth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:27.63.
Adding seventh places in the boys’ 8-under division were Michael Varone in the 25-yard breaststroke and Zach Socci in the 25-yard backstroke, and McGarry also placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle in the boys’ 13-14 group.
Also finishing ninth were Mason Monty in the boys’ 9-10 division’s 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley, Sophia Piscopio in the girls’ 11-12’s 200-yard individual medley, and Varone in the 8-under’s 25-yard backstroke.
