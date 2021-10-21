CUMBERLAND – In the seven-year history of the B. Glad Memorial 5K, Lisa Marceau has captured the women’s championship four times.
But in last Saturday morning’s 3.1-mile race at the Monastery, the Cumberland resident, who is a member of the town’s Ravenous Runners, was the overall winner, as she outdistanced a field of over 50 participants in a time of 23:17 that handily topped the runner-up finisher, West Warwick’s George Martins, by nearly four minutes.
A beautiful day for running saw over $4,500 raised for the town’s Happy Basket Program, which provides more than 700 food baskets during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
The third-place finisher, Heather McCabe, was four seconds behind Martins with her time of 27:12, and rounding out the top 10 finishers were Jay Martins (27:35), Michael McCarthy (27:57), Cumberland’s Harrison Markarian (28:22) and Aedan Escude (28:23), Susan Kidwell (28:24), Patrick May (28:51), and Cumberland’s Stephen Markarian (29:42).
Markarian, who at seven years old, was the race’s youngest runner, placed second in the boys’ 17-under division, which was won by the 13-year-old Martins.
Also finishing in the top 20 were Cumberland’s Chris Arthurs (12th place), Zulmira DeBarros (18th), Emeric Lupes (19th), and Donna Barros (20th).
John Johnson, the director of the Happy Basket Program, was on hand autographing and selling copies of his children’s book, “Watson and the Terrific Ten”, and he donated all the proceeds to his program.
