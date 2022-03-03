PROVIDENCE – The black Cumberland High sweatshirt looked a bit strange on North Smithfield High senior Nick Marseglia at last weekend’s two-day RIIL Wrestling Championships. But underneath it was the flashy green and gold Northmen singlet that he wore when he took the mat as an independent competitor in the 170-pound weight class.
Marseglia had entered the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house last Saturday morning with hopes of becoming the fifth student-athlete in his school’s history to win state championship. He fell short in his goal that afternoon, but he did the next best thing the following day by coming back to step onto the awards podium to receive a fourth-place medal.
By grabbing fourth place, Marseglia became the second North Smithfield High wrestler to medal at the RIIL meet, joining Patrick Eddy, who placed fifth in the 126-pound class in 2014.
“To place in the state tournament feels great and means a lot,” said Marseglia, who began wrestling as a youngster with the Northeast Elite Club and spent this winter working out and attending meets with Cumberland High and head coach Colin Smith.
Speaking of Smith, he and his assistant coaches worked Marseglia’s corner for his six matches, and Marseglia praised the Clippers for being there for him as an independent.
“They took me in as one of their own and treated me like a Cumberland Clipper,” he praised. “The coaches and everyone on that team have been great.”
While Marseglia’s excellent performance was the talk of his school earlier this week, the Woonsocket High wrestling team also proudly saw two seniors punch their tickets to this weekend’s New England Championships at the PCTA facility, as 145-pounder Saliou Jobe and 182-pounder Davin Alarie placed third in their weight classes.
Both wrestlers posted 5-1 records that included four straight victories in the consolation round. After holding on for a 1-0 triumph over Cranston West’s Luke Montefusco in the semis, Jobe grabbed an 8-3 win over Cranston East’s Eneas Castillo in their third-place match, and in Alarie’s match for the bronze medal, he rolled to an 8-1 victory over Cranston West’s Noah Polion.
Marseglia, meanwhile, won four of his matches and pinned three opponents, including one in 57 seconds. He reached the third-place match by defeating Smithfield’s Roupen Bastajian, 7-1, but in his next match, he lost to Narragansett’s Connor Winfield.
Also wrestling well for the Villa Novans was freshman 195-pounder Ben Wilcox, who pinned two opponents in the consolation round, including one in 39 seconds.
