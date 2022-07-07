WOONSOCKET – The Mayor Baldelli-Hunt baseball team recently captured the Woonsocket Little League’s Major Division championship by recording its third straight victory of the double-elimination playoffs, a come-from-behind, extra-inning 7-6 win over Ocean State Disposal in the title game at Hartnett Field.
Mayor Baldelli-Hunt wrapped up its fantastic season with an 13-5 record that included its first-place mark of 10-5 during the regular season. Ocean State Disposal posted a 10-8 mark that included a 9-6 regular-season record.
Both teams faced each other seven times this season, and Mayor Baldelli-Hunt won five of those games, including twice in the playoffs.
The title game, which Mayor Baldelli-Hunt manager Cody Mazzarella described as “a very hard fought game, with a lot of good defensive plays on both sides,” saw Ocean State Disposal, thanks to a five-run rally in the top of the second, take a 6-0 lead after an inning and a half of play and a 7-1 command after 3 1/2 innings.
But Mayor Baldelli-Hunt answered back with runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings and sent the game into extra innings by rallying for four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
After both teams were unable to break the tie in the eighth, Mayor Baldelli-Hunt walked off the win in the ninth, as Ino Ortiz tagged up from third base and crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly by Izik Supple that he hit to the fence in deep center.
Offensively, Yangtze Garcia collected two of the winners’ six hits. The winning pitcher was reliever Jordan Plante, who worked the final five innings and tossed three-hit ball, striking out seven and allowing four walks and a fourth-inning run.
Speaking of Plante, the league championship was his fourth in a row — he had helped win Minor Division titles in 2019 and ‘20 and the last two Major Division titles. Plante also finished the season with a .619 batting average, and he struck out 111 of the 178 batters he faced and only gave up 22 hits.
“Jordan shut everything down when he came in to pitch,” said Mazzarella. “It shifted the whole momentum of the game and brought our team back to life. The kid is very special and plays with all his heart.”
Ocean State Disposal was led by Jayce Albury, who singled and doubled, and Noah Bottachiari, John Asencio, and Adam Dehaven, who added two hits apiece.
