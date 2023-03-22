Joseph McDonald, Esq. basketball team

The members of the Joseph McDonald, Esq. basketball team, which recently capped a 21-2 season and a 10-game win streak by sweeping its best-of-three title series with Councilman Baccala for the North Providence Youth Basketball League’s Senior Division championship, are, in front from left, Yadiel Rodriguez, Anthony Roman, Michael Calderon, Mark Sans-Souci, Aiden Mobray, and Gavin DeForest; in back, coaches Steve Robidoux and Oli Real, Adarius Andrade, Maxwell Washington, Jacob Fernandez, head coach Sal Piccirillo, Devin Sone, Dom McNeil, Dillon Robidoux and coach Maximos Piccirillo.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – After capturing the regular-season title with an 18-2 record, Joseph McDonald, Esq. rolled to the North Providence Youth Basketball League’s Senior Division championship by adding three more victories in the playoffs and completing a best-of-three series sweep of Councilman Baccala on Friday, March 10, at Birchwood Middle School.

The new champions posted a 48-41 victory over Baccala that allowed them to end their impressive season with a 10-game win streak. McDonald, which led from wire-to-wire, was led by Devin Sone, who scored 13 of his game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter.

