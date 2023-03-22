The members of the Joseph McDonald, Esq. basketball team, which recently capped a 21-2 season and a 10-game win streak by sweeping its best-of-three title series with Councilman Baccala for the North Providence Youth Basketball League’s Senior Division championship, are, in front from left, Yadiel Rodriguez, Anthony Roman, Michael Calderon, Mark Sans-Souci, Aiden Mobray, and Gavin DeForest; in back, coaches Steve Robidoux and Oli Real, Adarius Andrade, Maxwell Washington, Jacob Fernandez, head coach Sal Piccirillo, Devin Sone, Dom McNeil, Dillon Robidoux and coach Maximos Piccirillo.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – After capturing the regular-season title with an 18-2 record, Joseph McDonald, Esq. rolled to the North Providence Youth Basketball League’s Senior Division championship by adding three more victories in the playoffs and completing a best-of-three series sweep of Councilman Baccala on Friday, March 10, at Birchwood Middle School.
The new champions posted a 48-41 victory over Baccala that allowed them to end their impressive season with a 10-game win streak. McDonald, which led from wire-to-wire, was led by Devin Sone, who scored 13 of his game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Sone, who also had five assists, five rebounds, and three steals, answered every Baccala attempt at a comeback with a basket. He iced the game in the final minutes by going 5-for-5 at the free-throw line.
Jacob Fernandez also scored 13 points for the winners, 11 in the third quarter, as he nailed three three-pointers. Maxwell Washington contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, and three steals; Dom McNeil hustled all night on defense and added nine rebounds, and Adarius Andrade led the defense, which forced 15 turnovers.
Baccala, which took second place during the regular season with a 15-5 record, was led by Jeremiah Nouel’s 10 points and Tommy Malloy’s nine. Baccala was making its fifth trip to the finals in the last six seasons.
In the series opener, McDonald erased a 35-30 deficit after three quarters of play with a fourth-quarter offensive eruption that led them to a thrilling 61-53 victory. McDonald led 24-17 midway through the third quarter, but Baccala went on an 18-6 run to take the lead.
Sone, who led the winners with a game-high 28 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, and four steals, scored 19 points in the final quarter and also went 9-for-10 at the free-throw line. Washington also scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth and added seven rebounds, and Fernandez hit four three-points to end up with 12 points and handed out four assists.
Baccala was led by Malloy and Nouel, who each scored 14 points, and Tony Abed, who added 13.
In order to reach the title series, McDonald needed to win its semifinal-round game against fourth-place Green Machine, and the champs led wire-to-wire before ending up with a 59-51 victory. Sone again led the way with 27 points, five assists, and two steals, and Fernandez sank five three-pointers to finish with 15 points and added three steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.