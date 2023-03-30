PROVIDENCE – Scituate’s Madison Medbury and Glocester’s McKenzie Field, who are sophomore guards on the Rhode Island College women’s basketball team, helped the Anchorwomen enjoy a season for the ages this winter.
Playing in the NCAA Division III Championships for the sixth time in the program’s history, the Anchorwomen reached the Final Four for the very first time on Saturday, March 18, only to lose that semifinal-round game to the nation’s top-ranked team, Christopher Newport, 56-51, at Trinity College’s Oosting Gymnasium in Hartford, Conn.
RIC ended its season with a 28-4 and had won the most games in a season in the program’s history. The Anchorwomen have also won the Little East Conference’s regular-season and tournament championships in each of the past three seasons.
In the NCAA Championships, the Anchorwomen topped Rowan, 67-59, in the tournament’s opening round on March 3 and then took down 3rd-ranked and previously undefeated Scranton, 62-55, the following day to reach the Round of 16. They faced the 10th-ranked University of Chicago in their Sweet 16 game at Babson College on Friday, March 10, and posted a 64-56 victory.
And in their Elite Eight matchup the following night, RIC defeated host Babson, 60-47, thanks to an excellent game from Medbury, who scored a career-high 20 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists. That victory avenged an ugly 62-34 loss to Babson back on Nov. 16 at the Murray Center.
Medbury, a point guard who graduated from Scituate High in 2020 and was a 1,000-point scorer and a senior captain on the Spartans’ undefeated Division II championship team, was named the team’s Most Valuable Player during RIC’s Winter Sports Banquet on Monday night at the Quonset ‘O’ Club in North Kingstown.
She started in 30 of the Anchorwomen’s 32 games and averaged 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. She led the team in assists with 105 and was second in steals with 41.
Field, who graduated from Poanaganset High in 2021 and also helped the Chieftains win the D-II titleas a senior, was a key player off the bench, as she played in 22 games and collected 18 points and as many rebounds.
Medbury and Field, along with Smithfield native Meghan Laflamme, were also among the nine RIC student-athletes who were recently named to the LEC’s Winter All-Academic team. Laflamme was a junior on the women’s swim team and also earned a spot among last year’s All-Academic selections.
