NORTH PROVIDENCE — Senior tailback Jevon Melendez enjoyed the best game of his high school career for the North Providence High football team last Saturday morning – and he only played in the first half.
Melendez ran for a career-high 258 yards on just 10 carries and scored a touchdown in each of the first two quarters to help lead the Cougars to a 29-0 victory over winless Tiverton on the Tigers’ Homecoming Day.
Melendez, whose previous career-best was 179 two years ago in the Cougars’ 39-0 victory over Smithfield on Homecoming Day, picked up the bulk of his yardage on his two TD runs. In the first quarter, he was off to the races on a 93-yard run, and he closed out the first half with a 90-yard carry.
The Cougars, who are now 3-2 in Division IV play, also saw senior quarterback C.J. Almagno break loose for 78 yards on seven carries, and his 21-yard touchdown run at the start of the second quarter gave his team a 21-0 command.
Junior Wahabu Kamara also got in on the act by running for 77 yards on just four handoffs, going 3-for-3 in the extra-point department, and tacking on a two-point conversion run on a sweep. Another senior, William Wrage, added 34 more yards on the ground and scored the day’s first touchdown on a two-yard carry.
In the second half, the Cougars gave almost all their starters the rest of the day off, but the players that took the field continued to get the job done defensively and help NP pitch its second straight shutout.
The Cougars are back in action on Saturday at 1 p.m., as they will host Hope in their Homecoming Day contest. The Blue Wave are 1-4.
