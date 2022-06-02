CUMBERLAND – It’s been said time and time again that “it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” and make no doubt about it, the players and coaches on the Lincoln High baseball team are certainly pleased with how their regular season wrapped up last week.
Two nights after defeating Cranston West in 10 innings in their Division I-A home finale at Chet Nichols Field, the Lions picked up their third victory in their last five games by taking a thriller from their neighboring rival, Cumberland, last Thursday before one of the largest crowds of the spring at Tucker Field.
Senior Marcus Mensah snapped a 4-4 tie by racing home on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth inning, and he sewed up Lincoln’s 5-4 win by taking over on the mound in the bottom of the seventh – with one out and runners on first and second – and striking out the next two batters he faced.
That victory allowed the Lions to soar into the state playoffs with an 8-10 record, and on deck for them was Tuesday night’s preliminary-round matchup against South Kingstown at Wakefield’s Old Mountain Field.
“I just told the kids, ‘We’re playing our best baseball of the year so far,” added Lincoln head coach Steve Reynolds Sr. “The kids have been grinding all year. We had some tough games, but I mentioned it many times, I really admire their grit. They just never quit. And today was a good example of that.”
The Clippers, who ended their regular season with a 13-5 mark – marking the fourth time in the last eight seasons they produced that record – and were slated to host Barrington in their playoff opener on Tuesday, never led in last week’s game. But in the bottom of the fifth, they tied the score on a two-run single to left by Charlie Tarara and a daring delayed double steal that saw Andy Ray slide across the plate and Tarara take second.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, clutch hits were hard to come by in this game: Cumberland stranded 10 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the first and the potential tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh.
“We needed the big hit today, but we didn’t get it,” said Cumberland head coach Jared Cardoso. “We had our chances, but we’re not going to dwell on this. We’re going to turn the page on this – a new season starts tomorrow and we’re going to prepare for the playoffs.”
Both teams also struggled defensively and committed three errors apiece. Two miscues in the top of the first helped the Lions take a 2-0 lead, and after the Clippers got back a run in the fourth on an infield single by Andrew Mastin, Lincoln upped its lead to 4-1 in the fifth, thanks to an RBI single to right by Jayden Champagne and the Clippers’ third error of the game.
The Lions, who saw freshman reliever Jon-Luca Feole pick up the win on the hill, only collected six hits in the game, two of them by their number three batter, Donavon Lopez, who along with Mensah, sparked the offense with doubles. Connor Allard had two of the Clippers’ seven hits.
In the Lions’ wild 7-6 victory over Cranston West, Lincoln scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-1 lead over the Falcons, but the visitors responded with five runs in the next inning to tie the score and send the game into extra frames.
Cumberland, meanwhile, was coming off an impressive home-and-away series sweep of East Greenwich that saw the Clippers blank the Avengers by scores of 8-0 and 9-0. Southpaw Cam Harthan shut out the Avengers on one hit and one walk in the first game, as he retired the first 15 batters he faced and struck out seven batters, and Mike Bradshaw and Shayne Godin teamed up to hold the Avengers to five hits in the next game.
Offensively, Luke Plumer drove in four runs and Ray went 3-for-4 with three runs scored in each victory. Plumer also collected four hits in the second game, while in the first victory, Harthan had three RBIs and Scott Penney went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored.
