PAWTUCKET – The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s popular RBI Baseball League is kicking off its summer season this week, and Matt Bergeron, who runs the league with Harris Nachbar, reported last Friday that there are about 330 players, ranging from T-ball age to 18 years old, who are stepping onto the field in the program.
Being all-inclusive, the league will now begin each season after the Fourth of July. With other leagues taking the field, especially the Little League and its early regular season, signups for the RBI League seem to come in later and later, and Bergeron and Nachbar want anyone who wants to play in the league to be able to do so.
The league, which played its first games on Tuesday night, is comprised of the RBI level, with two divisions for players ages 13-15 and 16-18. The Junior level contains five divisions, from T-ball up to the ages 10-12 league.
“We are a little down numbers-wise in our older division, but we are at the usual (in the younger divisions),” said Bergeron.
The T-Ball division returns three full teams, which they had last season, and the ages 6-7 division also has three teams. The ages 8-9 division has four, and the ages 10-12 machine-pitch division returns two. The ages 10-12 live-pitch division, meanwhile, has six teams, which is one up from last year.
These teams play on the Boys & Girls Club’s fields. The older teams, meanwhile, play on fields throughout the city, including Slater Park’s McConnon Field, the Tomlinson Sports Complex’s Daggett Field, and Max Read Field, and for the ages 16-18 division, there are also games at Macomber Stadium in Central Falls.
“We are continuing our partnership with Central Falls,” Bergeron said.
On Thursday nights, games against the Central Falls team will be played at Macomber. The majority of that team are C.F. players, but they have a few players from Pawtucket and other areas mixed in.
In this league, residential status and town/city lines do not matter, as anyone who fits in the age range is welcomed. The focus of the summer is to keep the “sandlot baseball feel” to the league.
“Everyone plays,” Bergeron said. “There are no forfeits, and coaches use a continuous batting order.”
Through the ages 8-9 division, the teams are named after Major League ballclubs, while the older leagues switched last season to names of local sponsors. The three teams in the 16-18s include Downeast Coffee Roasters, Sheahan Painting, and K of C. The 13-15’s sponsors are B & M Catering, Collette, ClassSick Custom, ABLE Associates and The Rhody Hen Cafe.
“We’ve seen a good amount of new kids in the older RBI divisions,” Bergeron said.
The older divisions also have a lot of returning coaches from past years. After strictly running the league for the past few years, Bergeron is back coaching and leads The Rhody Hen Cafe. Netalix Torres returns as the Central Falls coach. Also returning are Lonnie Santiago, Kevin and Holly Crowe, Tom Bilodeau and Cory Morel, and Jay Barry and Brian Lasale. A new coach joining the 13-15s is Greg Barker.
Despite no longer residing in Pawtucket, the Worcester WooSox still support the RBI League. The WooSox will again host the Junior RBI League at a future game, as well as award two raffle winners tickets to a World Series game.
Nachbar said that last year, instead of holding an All-Star game for the Junior RBIs, they held a skills competition, with contests involving speed and throwing accuracy, and a home run derby. They will do that again this year.
As for the All-Stars, both the 13-15s and the 16-18s will each field an All-Star team that will compete in Jersey City, N.J. from July 14-17. Depending on those results, those teams could potentially advance to another tournament in Vero Beach, Fla.
Each team will have 10 games to play and everyone makes the playoffs, but in the ages 6-7 division, the league does not keep track of win/loss records.
The Boys & Girls Club also recently hosted a Pitch, Hit & Run competition and 20 players from Pawtucket will move on to the state championships.
