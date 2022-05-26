PROVIDENCE – Former Smithfield High tennis standout Noah Morin and Ponaganset High baseball players Cal Parrillo and Lucas Pierce were among the student-athletes at Rhode Island College who received All-Little East Conference honors for their excellent performances this spring for their respective teams.
Morin, who is a freshman on the men’s tennis team, was named the Little East Men’s Tennis Co-Rookie of the Year and received Second-Team All-LEC honors in both singles and doubles. He primarily played number three singles and number one doubles and ended the season with an 11-1 record in singles and 9-4 mark in doubles.
He was also named the LEC’s Rookie of the Week on five different occasions, and at RIC’s spring sports banquet on Monday, May 16, at the Quonset “O” Club in North Kingstown, he received the tennis team’s Most Valuable Player award.
Parrillo, who was a sophomore second baseman for the baseball team that won a program-record 29 games this year, was named First Team All-LEC. In 40 games, Parrillo batted .430 (71-for-165) with 51 runs scored, 71 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 52 runs batted in, and seven stolen bases.
Parrillo also owned a .667 slugging percentage, .505 on-base percentage, and .977 fielding percentage, and his 71 hits tied the program record for the most hits in a season. As a freshman, he batted .331 (39-for-118) with 21 runs scored, 39 hits, seven doubles, 34 RBIs, and five stolen bases in 33 games.
Pierce, who was a freshman catcher, earned Third-Team All-LEC honors. In 39 games, he batted .291 (39-for-134) with 29 runs scored, 39 hits, seven doubles, five homers, and 45 RBIs. He also had a .455 slugging percentage, .390 on-base percentage, and .991 fielding percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.