GLOCESTER – After opening its Division II-A season with losses in four of its first five games, the Mount Saint Charles Academy baseball team has turned things around these past few weeks and climbed into fourth place in the standings.
The Mounties recently put some distance between themselves and 5th-place Ponaganset High by sweeping their home-and-away series with a 5-4 win last Thursday on the Chieftains’ home field and an 8-5 victory on Monday afternoon on MSC’s campus.
Monday’s win, which saw senior Matt Eagan pick up the win on the hill and sophomore Connor Thibault also play a great game, was the fourth in a row for the Mounties and raised their record to 9-6. Entering Tuesday afternoon’s D-II action, they found themselves trailing Burrillville (12-3), St. Raphael Academy (12-4), and Woonsocket (10-2-1) in the standings.
“We have played well the last week and a half,” Mount head coach Scott Robillard said. “We’ve been in almost every game. We’re just instilling in the new guys that we have a young team, so even if we fall down early, we still control our mistakes and the things we can control. As long as we do that, we’re going to be in every game.”
The Mounties, who have played in six one-run games this season, received a strong outing from junior pitcher Deke Mousseau in their latest close victory last Thursday, as he tossed a five-hitter that saw him strike out eight batters and walk two.
“Deke is a gamer,” Robillard remarked. “Sometimes the only person that;s going to affect him is himself, but once he gets established and gets command of his fastball, which is obviously his bread and butter pitch, we know we can beat any team.”
The Mounties produced the game’s first run in the top of the first inning on a run-scoring single up the middle by Garrick Godin, but the Chieftains, who are 7-6-1, broke out in the bottom of the second, as they sent eight batters to the plate and scored four times.
But the Mounties got back a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly to center field, and in the sixth, they struck for their final three runs.
With two outs and Gage Jacques on second, Mousseau hit a sharp grounder to the second baseman that took a bad bounce past him and allowed Jacques to race home. After Connor Robillard worked a walk, Thibault drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with his second hit of the game, a line double to right-center.
The Mounties, who have also won eight of their last 10 games, were coming off a home-and-away sweep of North Providence that saw MSC deliver 8-7 and 5-3 victories and knock NP out of fifth place in the standings.
The Mounties’ biggest win of the year may have been their 7-6 victory at home over Burrillville on April 21, because not only were they 1-4 at the time, but the Broncos had been undefeated at 5-0. Godin delivered the walkoff hit in the bottom of the eighth with a run-scoring single to center.
The Mounties will next play Scituate in a home-and-away series that begins on Friday at 4 p.m. at home and wraps up next Monday at 4 p.m. at the Spartans’ Manning Field. A big game awaits Mount after that series, as the Mounties will host crosstown rival Woonsocket next Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.