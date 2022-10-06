Mount Saint Charles senior setter Morgan Marcos, shown getting ready to serve the ball in last Thursday night’s match against the Prout School, had 27 assists and five aces to help the Mounties net a 3-0 victory. The Mounties, who improved to 4-2 in Division I play with this win, began this week with challenging matches at home against North Kingstown and South Kingstown.
WOONSOCKET – After a dismal season in Division I last year, the Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ volleyball team has slowly been piling up wins this season, and the latest ‘W’ came last Thursday night when the Mounties netted a 3-0 victory on their home court over the Prout School.
The Mounties entered this week with a 4-2 record that was good for a tie for third place in the standings with defending state champion South Kingstown (4-2) and percentage points ahead of Coventry (5-3). La Salle was in first place with its 7-1 record, and a half game behind the Rams was North Kingstown with its 6-1 mark.
Mount’s record is a huge improvement from its 1-15 record from a year ago, “so we’re four times better than we were last year, and that’s been fun to see,” Mount head coach Josh D’Abate added. “But I really like the progression that we’ve made from the start of the season to where we are now. If we can get a little better each time we step on the floor, win or lose, we should be good as we get closer to the playoffs.”
Last Thursday, it took some time in the first set for the Mounties to get in a groove, but they posted a 25-19 victory in that game and then rolled to 25-12 and 25-15 victories in the next two.
“We keep talking about eliminating mistakes,” D’Abate admitted. “In game one, we had 15 errors, but less in game two and less in game three, which is what you want to see. We’re working hard in practice, so to see (our players) kind of do the things we’ve been working on in practice is nice to see. The girls are doing really well and working hard.”
Senior Kate Shea delivered five kills, six aces, and four blocks to help lead the Mounties. Senior outside hitter Amanda Pierce recorded seven kills and eight digs; junior Emma Roberts added six kills; senior setter Morgan Marcos handed out 27 assists and had five aces, and junior Maggie Ray contributed four kills and three aces.
“All around, this was a pretty balanced match,” D’Abate said. “There’s not just one person doing everything, and it’s really been a team effort.”
D’Abate said that this year, the Mounties are more than just a group; they are a team that has brought about a different culture in the locker room. They graduated just two players from last season, so most of their players are back and everything seems to be gelling.
“They love being here and they love each other, so it’s definitely a fun environment to be around,” D’Abate said. “It makes it a little bit easier when everyone is kind of pulling for each other. It doesn’t matter whether they are playing, sitting on the bench, or coming in and doing little things here and there. Everyone is pulling in the same direction and it’s awesome.”
The Mounties posted their other three victories over Cranston East, 3-2; East Greenwich, 3-1; and Cranston West, 3-0. They fell to Coventry and Classical, and their loss to the Purple was a tough five-setter that saw Classical win by scores of 25-22, 20-25, 21-25, 25-18, and 20-18.
This week will be a tough and busy one for the Mounties, as they were scheduled to host North Kingstown on Tuesday and South Kingstown the following night. On Friday at 6:30 p.m., they will travel down to Portsmouth, and next week, they have matches against La Salle, Cranston West, and West Warwick.
“We just want to keep getting better,” D’Abate added. “Again, we were 1-15 last year and now we’re 4-2. It seems like we already have the icing on the cake, so we might as well keep adding more stuff to it. We’re just trying to get better and have some fun, and we’ll see what happens when we get closer to the end of the season.”
