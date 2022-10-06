Morgan Marcos serves
Mount Saint Charles senior setter Morgan Marcos, shown getting ready to serve the ball in last Thursday night’s match against the Prout School, had 27 assists and five aces to help the Mounties net a 3-0 victory. The Mounties, who improved to 4-2 in Division I play with this win, began this week with challenging matches at home against North Kingstown and South Kingstown.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

WOONSOCKET – After a dismal season in Division I last year, the Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ volleyball team has slowly been piling up wins this season, and the latest ‘W’ came last Thursday night when the Mounties netted a 3-0 victory on their home court over the Prout School.

The Mounties entered this week with a 4-2 record that was good for a tie for third place in the standings with defending state champion South Kingstown (4-2) and percentage points ahead of Coventry (5-3). La Salle was in first place with its 7-1 record, and a half game behind the Rams was North Kingstown with its 6-1 mark.

