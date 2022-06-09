CRANSTON – A determined and focused Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ lacrosse team capped its second straight undefeated season, but first in Division II, by posting an impressive 17-5 win over Cumberland High in their D-II title game last Saturday at Cranston Stadium.
This was the third meeting this season between the two teams. Mount was victorious in the first two meetings, posting a 15-11 win at home on April 22 and a 14-9 victory at the Clippers’ Tucker Field on May 17, but last weekend’s rematch was not a close one. The Mounties, who wrapped up their D-II season with a 14-0 record, held a 9-2 lead after one quarter of play and a 15-3 command at halftime and never looked back.
“We needed to come off blazing straight from the first whistle and face-off, and we did just that,” said Mount head coach Joseph Ryan, whose team had won the Division IV title during last spring’s shortened season with an 8-0 mark. “We are a very athletic group and know where the ball should be and when to shoot. The team was able to execute and finish on the offensive end, and that’s the important part.”
The Mounties were led by sophomore Patrick Murphy, who scored three goals in the first quarter and ended the afternoon with five goals and two assists. Seniors Will Lawrence and Andrew Throndson added three goals apiece, and freshman Dylan Krayer, who scored the first goal of the game off a pass from Murphy just one minute into the game, and senior Jason Mandeville each scored twice.
The Clippers, who ended their season with an 11-3 record in the division, received three goals from senior Jason Samek, who put Cumberland on the board with 7:12 left in the first quarter. Also scoring a goal was senior Colton Tedesco, whose goal cut Mount’s lead to 11-2 in the second half.
While the Mounties haven’t lost a league match since they went 9-5 in D-III in 2019, the Clippers were enjoying their finest season since they went 14-2 and won the D-II championship in 2016. Cumberland had spent the next four seasons in D-I, won a total of 12 matches, and went winless last spring before returning to D-II.
“We are so loaded with underclassmen, it’s ridiculous,” said Cumberland head coach Pete Kelleher when commenting on what to expect next season from his team. “What makes us different is we are always bringing our junior varsity players everywhere, (keeping them) on the bench, and sneaking them into games. These players have varsity experience already, which helps set us up for the future.”
As for the Mounties, “it’s always good to finish off the season with a win,” said Ryan. “We have a lot of returning players, and we will be getting a new group of core freshmen. We need to see how well that team will be. If we need to rebuild, we will rebuild.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.