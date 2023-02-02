Left, Mount Saint Charles Academy freshman guard Casey Stores, #30, is sandwiched between Cranston East sophomore forward Madison Gutierrez, left, and senior guard Aydan Gulliver as she tries to find a clear lane to the hoop during Monday night’s Division II game on the Mounties’ court. The Mounties posted a 56-45 win that raised their record to 12-2 and win streak to five games. Right, getting off an off-balanced shot over Cranston East junior guard Mya Jiminez is Mount Saint Charles senior guard Bella Mencarini, #3.
Mount Saint Charles sophomore forward Addie Stojanowski, left, gets ready to put in a layup past the reach of Cranston East junior guard Mya Jiminez during Monday night's game. Stojanowski scored 18 points to lead the Mounties to a 56-45 win.
WOONSOCKET – The Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ basketball team maintained its firm grasp on the Division II’s second-best record on Monday night, and while the Mounties dealt with what was a hard, frustrating game at times, they were able to earn a 56-45 victory and extend their win streak to five games.
The Mounties improved to 12-2 in the division, and entering Wednesday night’s action, only undefeated Moses Brown had a better record than Mount. And even though they never trailed against the four-win Thunderbolts, sloppy play, missed layups, and turnovers made the score closer and the game more interesting.
“We made it lot more uncomfortable than it needed to be,” Mount head coach Ed Cunanan said. “But all credit to Cranston East: I thought they fought really, really hard. They found something that worked for them and it took a while for our girls to adjust to it. But I thought our girls played really good defense in the second half, and they made some shots.”
The Thunderbolts made their move in the second quarter after being outplayed by the Mounties in the first. Mount started the game on a 12-3 run. The Mounties ended the first quarter with a 16-9 lead, which could have been a little larger, but their shots were not falling.
Cranston East then outscored Mount, 17-14, in the second quarter to climb to within four points of the lead at halftime. Both Mya Jiminez and Aydan Gulliver stepped up in the second for the Bolts by getting steals, sinking free throws, and hitting three-pointers.
Gulliver scored 10 of her game-high 23 points in that quarter, while Jiminez had the other seven and ended her night with 14 points.
The Thunderbolts continued to pressure the Mounties in the second half, causing some frustration on offense, but when needed, the Mounties got their baskets.
“We have to cut down on the silly errors – the unforced errors – and we can’t miss the wide open layups,” Cunanan said. “We also have to cut down on turnovers and maybe be a little more efficient.”
“I might be a little too critical, but I can’t get too far down on them – they did score 56 points tonight, so that’s pretty good,” he added. “If we could have just hit some of the layups that we were all alone (to make) and missed, then this ballgame is a little different.”
Thanks to a 13-0 run, the Mounties led, 43-28, after three quarters of play, but despite having a 15-point lead, they never felt comfortable. The pesky Thunderbolts got to within seven points, 47-40, in the fourth quarter, but by then, the Mounties had things under control and were on their way to their double-digit victory.
The Mounties were led by sophomore forward Addie Stojanowski, who scored 18 points, six during the third-quarter run. Junior forward Emma Roberts and freshman Addie Johnson each added 10 points, and also contributing to the scoring were freshman guard Casey Stores with seven points and senior guard Bella Mencarini with six.
“(Stojanowski) started off a little bit slow and missed a few layups,” Cunanan said. “One thing about her is she never quits – she never stops. Her body language never drops, and she’s just focused on what she needs to do.”
The Mounties, who suffered back-to-back close losses in the middle of January to West Warwick, 59-57, and Moses Brown, 40-37, after kicking off their D-II season with seven straight wins, have four games left in their regular season, including Wednesday night’s trip down to Chariho.
On Friday at 6:30 p.m., Mount will host winless Woonsocket, and the Mounties will finish their schedule with games at East Greenwich and at home against Cumberland.
“The playoffs are coming,” added Cunanan. “We have a young team too that has no choice and is going to have to get ready for these big-time moments, and I think that they will. These kids play a lot of basketball – a few play year-round – and they are used to high-pressure situations, but we have to perform a little bit better.”
Cunanan said that right now it looks like the road goes through Moses Brown, “but we played them down to the very last second, and we had several opportunities to win that game,” he said. “We just didn’t come out on top,” he said.
