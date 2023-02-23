WOONSOCKET – The Mount St. Charles Academy girls’ basketball team again got off to a slow start in its Division II quarterfinal-round game on Monday night at home against an upset-minded opponent, but the 3rd-seeded Mounties came back strong over the final three quarters to defeat 11th-seeded Tiverton, 51-43.

The Mounties, who improved to 16-3 with this win, were back in action in Wednesday night’s semifinals at East Providence High against 2nd-seeded West Warwick, which handed Mount its first loss of the season, 59-57, back on Jan. 16.

