WOONSOCKET – Scoring a goal in the game’s opening minutes and adding an insurance goal during the final five, the Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ soccer team kicked off its Division II season on the right foot last Friday afternoon by defeating the Prout School on its home field, 2-0.

And the Mounties won this game with a new head coach on the sidelines, Anthony Silva, who was the head coach at Cumberland High from 2011-16 and had guided the Clippers to the state finals in 2015. He took some time off from coaching to be with his family, but now he’s back with the Mounties.

