Mount Saint Charles Academy senior captain Carah Leclair takes the ball up the field, staying ahead of the Prout School's Reese McIntosh, #17, and Lizzie Fraza, #23, during last Friday afternoon's Division II opener on the Mounties' campus. The Mounties defeated the Crusaders, 2-0.
Left, Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Samantha Omar, left, and the Prout School’s Taylor Roberts race for the ball before it goes out of bounds during last Friday afternoon’s Division II opener on the Mounties’ campus. The Mounties defeated the Crusaders, 2-0. Right, Mount Saint Charles senior captain Carah Leclair takes the ball up the field, staying ahead of the Prout School’s Reese McIntosh, #17, and Lizzie Fraza, #23.
Mount St. Charles Academy junior #9 Charley White on the farther side of the field takes the ball toward the Prout net. White scored Mount's first goal in the first four minutes of play last Friday for the 1-0 lead. Mount won 2-0.
WOONSOCKET – Scoring a goal in the game’s opening minutes and adding an insurance goal during the final five, the Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ soccer team kicked off its Division II season on the right foot last Friday afternoon by defeating the Prout School on its home field, 2-0.
And the Mounties won this game with a new head coach on the sidelines, Anthony Silva, who was the head coach at Cumberland High from 2011-16 and had guided the Clippers to the state finals in 2015. He took some time off from coaching to be with his family, but now he’s back with the Mounties.
“I love coaching soccer,” Silva said. “When the job opened up, my former athletic director (Matt Campanelli), who is in charge of (Adelard Arena), reached out to me. Mount Saint Charles is just a great academy, and I wanted to be a part of it. It was a great opportunity, and I took it when it came.”
Silva is taking over for Phil Pincince, who was Mount’s head coach for the past four years after spending 39 as the Brown University women’s coach. Pincince has returned to the collegiate ranks at Rhode Island College, and while Silva knows he’s “following a legendary coach in Rhode Island, I just want to give the girls a positive year. Hopefully, they can learn some soccer, have some fun, and hopefully be successful.”
At the beginning of the month, the Mounties went 2-0-1 in non-league play by topping Johnston, 4-1, and Lincoln, 1-0, and playing Toll Gate to a 1-1 tie. Last Friday, they faced a tough test in the Crusaders, but picked up the victory, as freshman goalkeeper Arianna Fotopoulos turned in a strong performance.
“Arianna did an excellent job,” Silva said. “She’s stepped in amazingly and has done a great job. She does an excellent job at reading the game and collecting through balls that were played through the back line. I’m very pleased with that, but that’s also a tribute to our back line in front of her, and (sophomores) Caroline Noon and Maddie Berard really hold down that back line. They will all season.”
The Mounties started the game with the ball, and after Camille Jarret made a quick shot that sailed wide of the net, the Crusaders brought the ball down into Mount’s zone, but Fotopoulos was vigilant in coming out of the net to get the ball.
Making sure to be in a good position to control play was Mount senior co-captain Carah Leclair. She got the ball and made a cross pass over to junior Charley White, who scored the game’s first goal 3:33 into the game.
The ball continued to switch feet throughout the rest of the half, but freshman Brooke Berard made an impact in the second half and was a thorn in the Crusaders’ side, getting steals and keeping the ball away from Prout.
With less than five minutes left in the game, the Mounties worked the ball into Prout’s zone. Sophomore Jordan Hendricks fired a shot on net, as did junior Samantha Omar, who saw her shot get blocked.
Sophomore Avery Schumacher then hit the crossbar with her shot. Being in the right spot when the ball rebounded out, Hendricks went with it and put in an insurance goal with 4:28 remaining.
“That (goal) was just about being persistent,” Silva said. “It was a great initial shot by Avery, but Jordan was in the right spot at the right time and finished it off to kind of give us some breathing room, which was nice.”
The victory “was a big one” for the Mounties, Silva said. “We’ve had some success in the preseason, but this was a great response by (the players). To come out, work hard, and pretty much apply everything we talked about all preseason, I was happy to see that.”
The Mounties had three freshmen and four sophomores in their starting lineup last Friday afternoon, but the sophomores did see a lot of minutes last year, so even though those players are young, they are somewhat experienced.
As for Leclair, who earned Second-Team All-Division honors last year, “Carah is going to be one of the premier players in the league this year in my opinion,” Silva said. “She did an excellent job today. She’s just a consistent performer.”
Being away from the game, and with the RIIL’s realignments that took place in the offseason, Silva said he still has a lot to learn about the teams in the new 14-team D-II, which also includes neighboring North Providence, North Smithfield, Lincoln, Burrillville, Ponaganset, and Scituate.
As for his team’s goals this season, Silva said the number one goal is to make the playoffs.
“After that, we will move the bar and try to even more successful than that initial goal,” he said. “I’m just happy to be a part of Mount Saint Charles. It’s a great opportunity and I’m really excited to be here.”
The Mounties, who opened this week with games against Moses Brown and West Warwick, will be in action next Tuesday night when they visit Portsmouth.
