Mount Saint Charles/North Smithfield senior outside hitter Azariah Chauvin, left, and junior middle blocker Thomas Matchett team up to block a spike in the third set of Wednesday night's Division I match against Coventry inside the Northmen's gymnasium. The co-op team notched its seventh straight victory and improved to 11-4 by defeating the Oakers by scores of 22-25, 25-14, 25-8, and 25-20.
Senior outside hitter Azariah Chauvin, left, junior outside hitter Carter Deslauriers, center, and junior middle blocker Alvendz Viera Dones were among the players who shined at the net for the Mount Saint Charles/North Smithfield co-op boys' volleyball team in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Coventry.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – For the first time this season, the Mount Saint Charles/North Smithfield co-op boys' volleyball team is a healthy bunch, and that might be bad news for the rest of the state's top division.
The co-op squad took over sole possession of third place in the Division I standings late Wednesday afternoon by netting a 3-1 victory over one-win Coventry inside the Northmen's gymnasium. Despite getting off to a very shaky start and stumbling at times in the fourth set, the hosts were able to win the match by scores of 22-25, 25-14, 25-8, and 25-20 and raise their record to 11-4.
The win was also the seventh in a row for the surging squad, which trails North Kingstown (14-2) and La Salle Academy (12-2) in the standings and sits a half-game above Chariho (10-4) in the standings.
"These guys are working hard in practice, and we're starting to get a little bit healthier," noted veteran head coach Josh D'Abate. "We played three matches with our full lineup. We were missing (junior outside hitter) Connor (DeSousa) for the first nine matches of the season, and when we finally got him back, we had a couple of players who were out sick."
The co-op team's impressive win streak contains three victories on the road to teams that defeated Mount/N.S. by 3-2 scores during the first half of the season. On May 3, the locals topped East Greenwich, 3-2, and after they blanked Chariho the following Wednesday night, 3-0, Mount/N.S. recorded its biggest victory of the date on Monday night by defeating two-time defending state champion North Kingstown, 3-1.
The win over the Skippers, which saw the co-op team take care of business by scores of 25-22, 25-12, 14-25, and 25-20, saw junior middle blockers Alvendz Viera Dones (12 kills) and Thomas Matchett (seven kills, four blocks) power the winners at the net and junior setter Caden Sullivan hand out 37 assists.
In Wednesday night's victory, outside hitter Azariah Chauvin, who is the lone senior in the co-op team's starting lineup, delivered seven aces and five kills to lead the way. Matchett had eight kills and two blocks; DeSousa added seven kills, and Sullivan dished out 27 assists, but there wasn't many other highlights after that.
"We played well on Monday night, but there is still so much that we can do a lot better," added D'Abate. "Tonight, we pretty obviously played like two teams. We played really well in the second and third games, and then in games one and four, we were going through the motions a little bit."
On Friday at 6:30 p.m., the co-op team will head to La Salle Academy to clash with the Rams, which dealt the locals a close 3-0 loss that La Salle won by scores of 25-21, 25-22, and 25-22. The co-op team will then finish their regular season next week with matches against South Kingstown and Classical.
"We just want to keep getting better and be one of those teams that are in contention at the end," said D'Abate. "We'll go in there Friday night and try to work hard. We'll work on some of the things that we've been working on, try to eliminate some of the things that we did poorly the first time (we played them), and see what happens."
