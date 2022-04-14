WOONSOCKET – It’s been only four years since the Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ volleyball team captured the state championship, and it’s been seven since North Smithfield High won the Division II title.
That being said, if both schools plan to hoist a championship banner to their gyms’ rafters anytime soon, then they’re going to have to work together to make that happen.
Five-and-a-half years after both schools teamed up to form a co-op football team that claimed the Division IV Super Bowl in 2019, they are joining forces again, on the volleyball court, and hoping their programs, which have been hit hard by low numbers, can return to glory as a co-op squad.
Last Thursday night, the co-op team made its debut by hosting neighboring Woonsocket in their Division II opener. Sporting black uniforms with the Mounties logo on their left sleeves and the Northmen logo on their right, the co-op team looked every bit like a new squad trying to find its way on the court.
At certain instances, the co-op team showed flashes of brilliance, “and we saw one rally that was clearly what we expect,” added Mount coach Josh D’Abate. But at different times, “we didn’t know which way was up or down,” added D’Abate. “That’s sort of to be expected.”
Nevertheless, the Mounties were able to defeat the Villa Novans, which were making its debut in D-II after winning last year’s Division III championship, by scores of 25-14, 26-24, and 25-20. And the good news continued on Monday night, as the co-op team returned to Mount’s gym to defeat Central, 3-0.
“It’s going to be a work in progress,” said D’Abate, who is joined on the coaching staff by North Smithfield’s Carlos DeSousa “We’re super young, and we have five sophomores who are playing a significant amount of time. It’s just a matter of adjusting to the tempo that we want to play at.”
D’Abate, who has spent two decades as the head coach of MSC’s boys’ and girls’ programs, has seen it all during his time on the sidelines, but never anything like setting the foundation for a co-op program.
“We just kind of jumped into it right away,” he noted. “Before we even started (practice) that first Monday, we sat down for 35 minutes and talked about what our expectations were and what we needed to do, and since then, it’s just been a work in progress.”
“We have what we have,” he added. “The guys who are here are working hard and putting in the effort, and I think we’re heading in the right direction. The future’s bright.”
“Going into (the season), no one really knew what was going to happen,” admitted Mount senior right side hitter Zach Scott. “But for us, I think it’s a really great opportunity. We have some height on the team, some really experienced kids, and a couple of new coaches, and it’s been going really well. I think the teams mesh together really well and the personalities also go really well together.”
Sixteen players, eight from each school, make up the program, and in last Thursday’s match with the Villa Novans, they had 14 players on their varsity roster, nine of them from North Smithfield, including sophomore outside hitter Connor DeSousa, who was a Third-Team All-Division selection as a rookie last spring.
Big things will be expected from DeSousa, who delivered 10 kills and seven aces in last Thursday’s win, as well as his classmate, setter Caden Sullivan, who dished out 28 assists.
“We put a lot of pressure on Caden, as a sophomore, to make good decisions,” admitted D’Abate. “He has great size and great hands, and I thought he did a really good job of getting all our hitters involved.”
Also playing well for the co-op squad last Thursday were Mount senior right side hitter Nate Tessier, who added five kills; Mount sophomore libero Ben Sousa, who contributed eight digs; N.S. senior outside hitter Steve Reyes; Mount outside hitter Quinn Fitzgerald, and N.S. sophomore middle blockers Alvendz Viera Dones and Thomas Matchett.
As for the fourth-year Villa Novans, which had spent their first two seasons in Division II before striking gold in D-III last spring, they were led by their senior middle blockers, Nathan Fowler and Malick Ndiaye.
Both squads were scheduled to return to action on Wednesday night, with the co-op team visiting Barrington and the Novans hosting Pilgrim. Tonight at 6:30 p.m., Woonsocket will visit Toll Gate, and the co-op team’s next match is next Wednesday at home against a former D-I squad, East Providence.
While Mount’s gym will host all the co-op squad’s matches this month, the Northmen’s gym will serve as the home court for the team’s May matches, starting with its contest against the Tolman/Shea co-op team on Friday, May 2.
