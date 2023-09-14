PAWTUCKET – After producing its best record since 2015, reaching the Division III semifinals, and then graduating five starters, the members of the Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ soccer team were still trying to put the pieces together after their season officially opened last Tuesday.

The Mounties suffered a 2-0 defeat on that night to defending D-III champion St. Raphael Academy. Francisco Balcarcel, who was a former SRA head coach, is back at Mount for his second year at the helm, and he got to face his old team on a hot, sticky night at the McKinnon-Alves Complex.

