Above, Mount Saint Charles Academy junior midfielder Gregory Piette, left, stays a step ahead of St. Raphael Academy senior midfielder Travis Chartier during last week’s opener in Pawtucket. The Mounties suffered a 3-0 loss. Below, Mount junior Corey Innis, #12, battles Chartier for possession of the ball.
Mount St. Charles Academy junior #12 Corey Innis battles with St. Raphael Academy #10 Travis Chartier for possession of the ball last Tuesday. Innies was trying to make the turn toward the Saints' goal. Mount lost 2-0.
PAWTUCKET – After producing its best record since 2015, reaching the Division III semifinals, and then graduating five starters, the members of the Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ soccer team were still trying to put the pieces together after their season officially opened last Tuesday.
The Mounties suffered a 2-0 defeat on that night to defending D-III champion St. Raphael Academy. Francisco Balcarcel, who was a former SRA head coach, is back at Mount for his second year at the helm, and he got to face his old team on a hot, sticky night at the McKinnon-Alves Complex.
The Saints scored a goal in each half, with the first coming on a penalty kick by Travis Chartier and the latter coming off the foot of Reginald Browne. Mount senior keeper Connor Thibault played very well, but in the end, the Mounties could not keep up with the Saints.
But all in all, Balcarcel wasn’t too worried about the final score.
“I’m actually happy,” he noted. “Honestly, I thought my guys played well. I think we are going to go back and fix a couple of things, and next time, it will be a little more competitive.”
Last year, the Mounties were in a three-way battle for first place with the Saints and North Providence and ended their regular season with an 11-4-1 mark. The Saints took first place with a 13-2-1 record, and NP was right behind them with its 11-3-2 mark. NP then reached the finals by topping Mount in penalty kicks in the D-III semis.
Among the returning players are Thibault, seniors Emmanuel Adeyeye and Sebastian Iacuone, and juniors Corey Innis and Aidan Wilkie, “and we have two midfielders, (senior) Peter (Burke) and (junior) Greg (Piette), who have done an amazing job defending,” Balcarcel said.
As for the rest of his team, Balcarcel said he is still trying to find the right players at the right positions, and plans to use the first few D-III games as if they were preseason contests.
“We’re still trying different kids that we didn’t get to see,” he said. “I’ll probably do that for the next game or two, but I’m hoping that after a week, I’ll have my team set.”
The division returns some tough teams, including the Saints. Balcarcel also highlighted Ponaganset, saying the Chieftains have a lot of returning players, as well as Prout and Exeter/West Greenwich.
The Mounties were scheduled to play Johnston and Exeter/West Greenwich earlier this week, and they will next host Ponaganset next Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The Mounties’ goal is to return to the playoffs, “and I’ve always said that you want to try and peak at the right time,” Balcarcel said. “These guys didn’t do much during the summer, but I’m hoping in a couple of weeks, we can get back in there. My goal is to stay injury free and then peak at the right time.”
