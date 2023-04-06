WOONSOCKET – Mount Saint Charles Academy president Alan Tenreiro and athletic director Ray Leveille spent a half hour on Monday morning on a Zoom call with a few members of the state’s sports media to discuss multiple sanctions imposed on their school by the Rhode Island Principals’ Committee on Athletics at the committee’s monthly meeting on Monday, March 20.

The sanctions stem from the school’s plans to schedule soccer and basketball electives, independent of their RIIL teams, starting in the 2023-24 school year, as well as its relationship with the Rhode Island Saint M’s hockey program that competes outside the RIIL and on a regional and national level and recently wrapped up its fourth season at Adelard Arena.

Donny S
Donny S

I guess Teneriro now knows how it feels to not have an opinion on something. Mount families and students had 0.0 opinion on the Academy program. That program was the reason for the decline in the RIIL Hockey team. That is a shame. He destroyed a legacy.

