WOONSOCKET – Mount Saint Charles Academy president Alan Tenreiro and athletic director Ray Leveille spent a half hour on Monday morning on a Zoom call with a few members of the state’s sports media to discuss multiple sanctions imposed on their school by the Rhode Island Principals’ Committee on Athletics at the committee’s monthly meeting on Monday, March 20.
The sanctions stem from the school’s plans to schedule soccer and basketball electives, independent of their RIIL teams, starting in the 2023-24 school year, as well as its relationship with the Rhode Island Saint M’s hockey program that competes outside the RIIL and on a regional and national level and recently wrapped up its fourth season at Adelard Arena.
The RIIL found Mount to be in violation of the league’s policies on both matters, and not only fined the school a total of $800 for the two sanctions, but also placed it on probation for a year.
Late last weekend, Tenreiro sent an email to the families of his students voicing his displeasure with the sanctions and noting that the RIIL “is targeting our school on a number of levels. Specifically, the RIIL has, behind closed doors, capriciously enforced their rules (some of which we believe were created to constrain the Mount) with little basis on the facts as they are, just assumptions that Mount’s intent is to skirt the rules.”
“This comes from a meeting with five members of the RIIL, acting like a Supreme Court, but engaging in virtually no due process at all, ignoring its obligation to provide Mount with a rebuttal, response, or explanation of any kind,” Tenreiro’s letter added. “Mount was never allowed to present in front of the R.I. Principals’ Committee on Athletics as a whole, even after being told they would be allowed to if there were any issues.”
“We find this practice to be unfair targeting at best, and at worst, an attempt to sully the reputation of our school and discourage families from enrolling.”
The letter to the parents also described the soccer and basketball electives, which will be open to all students “no matter the age, grade, or ability level, and Next Step Soccer and Its Possible Basketball are hired as adjunct staff to teach these courses.” It added in parenthesis that “the RIIL allows other schools in the RIIL to require sports participation during the school day for both academic credit and graduation requirements.”
Tenreiro emphasized during Monday’s meeting that these electives will not be taught by or associated with anyone on Mount’s coaching staff. He said in his letter to his parents, that “for reasons that remain unclear to the Mount, the RIIL has targeted this program, apparently believing that this is an attempt to coach interscholastic players out of season. These are planned elective credits in our program of study, in lieu of a traditional physical education course or as part of a student’s independent learning time.”
“Our goal as a school is not to bolster Interscholastic League athletics,” Tenreiro added on Monday. “Our goal is purely to try to balance the lives of families and student-athletes. These parents shuttle kids around all over the place after school, and we’re trying to bring some of that into the school day.”
As for the hockey program, “understand that’s it’s a completely different youth organization,” Tenreiro said on Monday. “We collect no fees. We have no role in any way of governance of that organization. None of these Rhode Island Saints players ever play Rhode Island Interscholastic League hockey. They have no interest in it at all. Any students from any schools can be a part of the Rhode Island Saints.”
“Some of these Rhode Island Saints players play (sports) in the spring,” he continued. “For four years, the A.D. and the administration have followed the rules about eligibility, transfer, and boarding students. We provide a list to the Interscholastic League of every single student that’s a boarder, how much (financial) aid they get, and other information. Sometimes, we’ve had to sit out kids for 50 percent of the season because they did play a varsity sport the year before.”
“All four years, we followed the rules and the league approved all those kids to play in the spring, so how can you violate their own rules?” he asked. “For the past four years, we never heard a peep out of the Interscholastic League.”
Tenreiro’s letter to his parents reported that the school will file an appeal “because we have not done anything wrong. Rather, we have sought to play by the rules, but for some reason, the powers that be at the RIIL seem to be unfairly targeting the Mount. We hope that the RIIL will correct its errors, but Mount is prepared to take a further appeal to the Courts should the RIIL refuse to respond to reason.”
The final paragraph of the letter stated that “none of this affects or will affect our current athletic program, and all sports will continue as normal as we resolve this and clear our name. Know that our board of directors, our leadership team, and our coaches are puzzled by the RIIL’s actions. Rest assured, we are extremely confident that our appeal and potential legal actions against the RIIL will affirm our programs violate no rules and will vindicate our program.”
I guess Teneriro now knows how it feels to not have an opinion on something. Mount families and students had 0.0 opinion on the Academy program. That program was the reason for the decline in the RIIL Hockey team. That is a shame. He destroyed a legacy.
