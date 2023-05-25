North Smithfield senior Nina Finn, #11, wins possession of the ball, but has to quickly get away from Mount Saint Charles Academy’s Madison Berard, #26, and Ava Laquerre, right, during last Saturday morning’s Division IV showdown at the Northmen’s turf field. The Mounties clinched sole possession of their first regular-season title in a decade by posting a 12-7 victory.
Mount Saint Charles Academy sophomore Ava Laquerre, left, fires the ball into the back of the net for one of her four goals in her team’s 12-7 win over North Smithfield last Saturday morning. In net is North Smithfield goalie Samantha Austin, #14, and the Northmen’s two defensive players are Abbigail Halliwell, #17, and Ella O’Neill, right.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – On a very wet morning last Saturday, the Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ lacrosse team finally picked up a big victory over North Smithfield High in their Division IV showdown on the Northmen’s turf complex.
The Mounties clinched sole possession of their first regular-season title in 10 years by posting a 12-7 victory that allowed them to wrap up their schedule with a 13-1 mark, a 10-game win streak, and the best record in its program’s 15-year history.
“This has been an awesome season,” Mount head coach Marielle Jackvony said. “It’s truly an honor to coach these girls. They work so hard. When I tell them to raise the bar, they raise the bar every single time. They listen to feedback and make small adjustments. I think with lacrosse it starts in the midfield with the draw and getting possession, and that’s what we’ve been working on.”
Mount’s only loss this year was to North Smithfield, a 12-9 defeat on April 19, and the Mounties were also eliminated from last season’s D-III playoffs by the Northmen, so to not only clinch the division this year, but do so by defeating North Smithfield on its home turf was a big deal for the Woonsocket team.
“I’m so glad we played (North Smithfield) in the last game of the season,” Jackvony said. “I was telling the girls, ‘It’s kind of like a culmination of everything, and it feels really good.’ It makes them that much more confident going into the postseason. I think they now feel like they can do anything.”
The second-place Northmen, who still had games against Classical and Coventry earlier this week left on their schedule, dipped to 9-3. Last year’s team went undefeated before losing in the D-III championship game to East Providence, but this season’s team is shorthanded with numbers, and the driving force from the 2022 team, junior midfielder Kate Zonin, is currently out with an injury.
With Zonin out, the Northmen had just one extra player on the bench, and North Smithfield head coach Alyssa Narodowy said they’ve been trying to figure out how to play with girls in different positions and shorthanded with injuries.
“It’s definitely been a tough season with our numbers,” Narodowy said. “But we’re still playing really well with not having (Zonin) on the field. I think the girls are picking up and they are playing great games.”
Narodowy is not sure if Zonin will be cleared to play for the playoffs, but they will face that decision when it is made. Overall, she is proud of how her team has performed all season.
“They’re definitely still doing a great job and I’m very proud of all of them,” she said. “We’ll see how the playoffs go. We’ll definitely see Mount again.”
The Mounties were led by their sophomores in last Saturday’s showdown, as Ava Laquerre scored four goals and Morgan Monaco added three, with her first two giving her team a 3-1 lead at halftime.
“The fact that we have sophomores that do so much scoring is a really good projection of our future going forward over the next couple of years,” Jackvony said.
Junior Charley White also scored twice to help the Mounties take a 4-2 lead less than three minutes into the second half, and from there, the game was never in doubt. Sophomore Lauren Langelier and senior Leah Laquerre gave Mount a 6-2 lead, before junior Alina Bienkiewicz added her second goal for North Smithfield.
In net for the Mounties has been freshman Julianna Jarvis, who Jackvony said was “lights out” against North Smithfield.
“I’m a school counselor at Mount and I was just in the hallway and I asked her if she wanted to play lacrosse,” Jackvony said. “She was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ She’s never played before, but she’s just athletic and takes feedback really well. I told her she kept us in this game and won it for us.”
MSC sophomore Morgan Monaco also scored a goal with six minutes left in the first half. Junior Ava O’Neill also scored three goals for the Northmen, who also received goals from were Nina Finn, their lone senior, and sophomore Alyson Smith.
