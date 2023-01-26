Mount Saint Charles Academy senior co-captain Colden Lawrence, left, passes the puck to an open teammate before La Salle Academy’s Robert Natale, #11, can get to him during last Saturday afternoon’s Division I game at Adelard Arena. Lawrence contributed two assists in last Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Rams.
Mount Saint Charles Academy freshman Brayden Slack settles the puck behind his own goal during last Saturday afternoon’s game. Slack scored a power-play goal for Mount with 26 seconds left in the game, but the Rams held on for a 5-3 victory. The Mounties will host Moses Brown and the Prout School this weekend at Adelard Arena.
WOONSOCKET – After beginning this month with victories in three of its first four Division I games, the Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ hockey team slipped back under the .500 mark last weekend by suffering back-to-back close losses.
Less than 24 hours after losing to the Pilgrim/Toll Gate co-op team in Warwick, 3-2, the Mounties hosted longtime rival La Salle Academy last Saturday afternoon at Adelard Arena. They got out to a fast start by taking a 2-0 lead in the first period, but youth and inexperience came into play as the Rams came back to overtake the Mounties in the third period and skate off with a 5-3 win.
“We are a young team,” Mount head coach Matt Merten said. “The majority of our team are freshmen and sophomores, and we’ve done a lot of learning. Where we came from earlier in the year to where we are, we’ve made a tremendous amount of growth, but we’re still fighting for that word ‘consistency.’”
The Mounties, who will skate into this weekend with a 4-5 record, were coming off a tough loss to the Warwick co-op team, which broke a 2-2 tie with 22 seconds to play in the game. Mount had trailed by a 2-0 score until senior Kyle Smolan scored twice off passes from junior Antonio Lombari, and his second goal tied the game with 3:22 to play.
While that game started at 5:15 p.m. at Thayer Arena, last Saturday’s game began at 2 p.m., “and it really is hard, once you get out of your timings of 6, 7, and 8 p.m., to play at 2,” added Merten. “But I was really proud with the energy that they came with right off the bat. We were proud of their effort all the way through. We just have to tweak and fix a couple things here and there.”
In last Saturday’s game, the Mounties got on the scoreboard with 8:33 left in the first period on a goal by Lombari that was assisted by sophomore Tyler Carroll, and 41 seconds later, Smolan made it a 2-0 game by scoring on a 2-on-1 breakaway with senior Colden Lawrence.
Mount senior goalie Connor Murray, who finished the game with 28 saves, stopped 11 in the second period, but La Salle’s Andrew Bradley made it a 2-1 game with 7:35 to play in that period with a goal that found the upper corner of the net.
Back-to-back penalties by the Mounties soon followed and gave the Rams a 5-on-3 advantage for a minute and 26 seconds, but they killed that off, “and it was a tremendous effort,” Merten said.
The Mounties also killed another penalty at the start of the third period, but the Rams, who raised their record to 5-1-1 with this win, tied the score with 11:31 to play in the game on a goal from Ronan Peterson, and with 7:07 on the clock, they took the lead on a goal by Blake Santos.
The Rams then scored an insurance goal with 1:50 to play, as Cameron Tasca went one-on-one with Murray and shot the puck past him. But after that score, Peterson was sent to the penalty box, and Merten eventually pulled Murray for an extra skater to give the Mounties a two-man advantage.
With 26 seconds left in the game, freshman Brayden Slack scored a power-play goal to cut the Mounties’ deficit to a goal, but with two seconds to play, the Rams sewed up their victory on an empty-net goal by Matthew Baxter.
“We conducted ourselves like gentlemen, and we want to play the game they way it’s supposed to be played,” Merten remarked. “We’re going to fight until the bitter end, which we did, and we scored a goal in the last 30 seconds. Those are all real positives that we are going to continue to build on.”
While the loss to La Salle “obviously stings (because) it’s a big rivalry game, when we break it down on Monday, we will find much more positives than negatives.”
With seven league games remaining, including Friday’s 6 p.m. game against Moses Brown and Saturday’s 6 p.m. matchup against the Prout School at Adelard Arena, the team’s goals are to keep getting better, get healthy, and peak at the end of the year.
“The most important thing is you have to peak at the end of the year,” Merten said. “We have a month or five hard weeks left. We’ll get to where we need to be. We have a couple of guys out and we will be getting them back in the next week or so, and then we will reintegrate them.”
Being young, the Mounties have relied on their senior captains, Lawrence and Smolan, to lead the way. Smolan currently leads the team in goals with nine.
“Combine them with Antonio Lombari and that line has been tremendous all season,” Merten added. “And our defense has been great. They are only sophomores, but they’re tremendous. Connor Sousa, Tyler Carroll, Luke Smolan, and Nate Murray have had a tremendous amount of improvement, and we’re really proud of those guys.”
