Jumping up to block a spike by East Greenwich’s Brayden Stanger are North Smithfield juniors Caden Sullivan, #15, and Alvendz Viera Dones, #23. Sullivan also handed out 39 assists in a strong performance, but the Mount Saint Charles/North Smithfield co-op team ended up dropping its Division I opener, 3-2.
Above, MSC/North Smithfield junior hitter Carter Deslauriers, right, elevates over the net for one of his 12 kills in Monday night’s 3-2 loss to East Greenwich. Trying to block his spike is East Greenwich’s Max Silverman. Right, junior libero Ben Sousa gets the first touch on a serve by East Greenwich during their Division I opener. Sousa had nine digs and three aces.
Mount Saint Charles junior libero Ben Sousa gets the first touch on a serve by East Greenwich during Monday night's Division I opener. Sousa had nine digs and three aces for the co-op team in their 3-2 loss.
Jumping up to block a spike by East Greenwich’s Brayden Stanger are North Smithfield juniors Caden Sullivan, #15, and Alvendz Viera Dones, #23. Sullivan also handed out 39 assists in a strong performance, but the Mount Saint Charles/North Smithfield co-op team ended up dropping its Division I opener, 3-2.
Above, MSC/North Smithfield junior hitter Carter Deslauriers, right, elevates over the net for one of his 12 kills in Monday night’s 3-2 loss to East Greenwich. Trying to block his spike is East Greenwich’s Max Silverman. Right, junior libero Ben Sousa gets the first touch on a serve by East Greenwich during their Division I opener. Sousa had nine digs and three aces.
Mount Saint Charles junior libero Ben Sousa gets the first touch on a serve by East Greenwich during Monday night's Division I opener. Sousa had nine digs and three aces for the co-op team in their 3-2 loss.
WOONSOCKET – After capturing last spring’s Division II championship with an undefeated record in its first season as a co-op squad, the Mount Saint Charles/North Smithfield co-op team is taking on a new challenge this year in the state’s top division, and doing so with most of its roster intact.
The Division I season officially began on Monday night, and one of the best matches in the state took place in the Mounties’ gym between the co-op squad and East Greenwich High. Both teams played an entertaining five-set match, but the Avengers bused home with a 3-2 victory that saw them win by scores of 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 18-25, and 16-14.
“I think we’re going to be pretty good,” longtime Mount head coach Josh D’Abate said after the match. “These guys have a lot of volleyball IQ. They compete well. They don’t panic a lot. We had options all night tonight, but we couldn’t finish and that’s just a consistency thing. I think as we get guys in the gym, practicing more consistently, we might be OK.”
D’Abate, whose Mounties won the state championship in 2018, said that his squad is “super excited” to be playing in D-I, but it might be without one of their star players for probably half the season, North Smithfield junior outside hitter Connor DeSousa, who was last season’s Division II Player of the Year, but seen in a walking boot on Monday night.
“He’s going to be a solid piece for us, but he’s going to be out for probably 3-5 weeks,” D’Abate said. “But I liked how these other guys stepped up, really on short notice. They were away on a school trip and didn’t practice over the weekend.”
North Smithfield junior setter Caden Sullivan and Mount junior libero Ben Sousa also earned First-Team All-Division honors last spring, and along with N.S. junior middle blocker Tom Matchett, who had 10 kills and four blocks, played well in Monday’s opener.
All five sets were evenly matched and close. In the second, the co-op team evened the match at 1-1 by snapping a 15-15 tie with 10 of the next 14 points. The winning point came on an ace by Sullivan, who finished the night with 39 assists.
The third set saw the Avengers score the final two points to pull out the victory, but the hosts pretty much had a stranglehold on the next set and again tied the match to force a fifth and deciding game.
As for the varsity roster, seven Northmen and five Mounties are listed on it, and there are only two seniors, North Smithfield outside hitter Azariah Chauvin and defensive specialist Gabriel Corriveau.
“On the floor tonight, it was pretty even, like three to four for most of the night,” D’Abate said about the ratio between Mount and North Smithfield players. “And even if it was six to one, we’re here to try to teach these kids the game of volleyball, show them some different things, and help them grow not only as a player, but as a person.”
Despite having just two seniors, the co-op team is in great shape with experience, graduating only two players last year, Mount’s Nate Tessier and North Smithfield’s Steve Reyes.
“They were two key pieces,” D’Abate said. “But then you have guys like (N.S. junior right side hitter) Carter Deslauriers and Azariah Chauvin. While they played some last year, they weren’t on the floor all the time, so all of a sudden, you have two really athletic guys on the floor to replace two really athletic guys.”
Against East Greenwich on Monday night, Chauvin led the way with 14 kills, Deslauriers added 12 kills, and Sousa had nine digs and three aces.
As for the top teams in Division I, D’Abate said defending state champion North Kingstown and state runner-up La Salle Academy should be pretty good, while East Greenwich “has a lot of good pieces.”
“I think Cranston East is going to be an underdog,” he said. “I think people are really going to be surprised by them. They’ve got some really, really talented players. We just have to try and figure out how to get better toward the end of the season.”
The co-op team, which paid a visit to Cranston East on Wednesday night, is back in action next Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a match at South Kingstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.