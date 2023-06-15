Above, Mount Saint Charles first baseman Caitlin Belisle, center digs out a low throw to first in front of pitcher Olivia Young, #8, to erase Cranston East runner Ranayjah Gomes for the first out of the third inning. Mount defeated Cranston East, 11-1, to advance to the D-III finals. Backing up Belisle are second baseman Brooke Forget, #5, and right fielder Chandra Morelli, #10. Right, Mount Saint Charles Academy number five batter Lily Vendittelli, shown standing on second base, hit a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning to give her team a 2-0 lead.
Mount Saint Charles Academy senior pitcher Olivia Young delivers a fastball to the plate during Sunday afternoon’s Division III playoff game against Cranston East on the Mounties’ campus. Young threw a two-hitter that included nine strikeouts, two walks, and an unearned run to help the Mounties roll to an 11-1 victory. Mount will face Tiverton tonight at 5 p.m. in the title game at Rhode Island College.
WOONSOCKET – After dealing with some bad weather and scheduling conflicts over the weekend, the Mount Saint Charles Academy softball team was finally able to renew acquaintances with Cranston East on Sunday afternoon in the Division III losers’ bracket finals on the Mounties’ campus, and the Mounties made quick work of the Thunderbolts by rolling to an 11-1 win that was cut short by the mercy rule.
The Mounties will now seek their program’s first championship this week at Rhode Island College, but in order to win it, they will need to defeat Tiverton twice, starting with today’s 5 p.m. game. If Mount wins this game, then a winner-take-all contest will be held on Saturday at 5 p.m., but if Tiverton wins, then the Tigers will win their first D-III title since 2018.
The Mounties played Tiverton last Tuesday, June 6, and suffered their first and only loss of the season, 4-1, and that dropped them into the double-elimination tournament’s loser’s bracket final, which started last Friday at Mount.
After warming up, starting the game, and getting through two batters, the game was eventually postponed due to storms, including hail. Cranston East had its graduation the next day, so the only available time to resume the game was Sunday at 1 p.m.
“It really wasn’t easy,” Mount head coach Derek Young said about the layoff and scheduling conflicts. “At least we got to do something on Friday, so it’s not the same as taking the day off. But playing on a Sunday is different for us. We didn’t have a choice with any of this, but the girls responded well.”
Sunday morning offered cooler temperatures, but it felt like almost summer in the afternoon on Logee Street. On Friday, East’s leadoff batter, Nevaeh Fatorma, had led off with a single and stole second, and when the game resumed on Sunday, she stole third before the next batter popped out to Caitlin Belisle at first base for the second out.
Mount ace pitcher Olivia Young then struck out the next batter to end the inning, and she cruised after that, concluding the afternoon with a two-hitter that included nine strikeouts, two walks, and an unearned run that the Thunderbolts scored in the third.
Defensively, Young also made six other outs, “and she covers a lot of ground on bunts and stuff, which is really helpful,” the Mount head coach admitted. “And she can hang onto the ball until the very last second to keep runners still. It really does help to have a pitcher that can cover that much ground.”
Offensively, the Mounties scored in every inning but the fourth. In the bottom of the first, junior Lily Vendittelli put the Mounties on the scoreboard with a hard-hit, two-run double down the left-field line, and in the second, they scored three more runs, with two coming home on a base hit by the Mounties’ pitcher.
The Mounties, who saw their batter, senior center fielder Bella Mencarini, score four times, eventually enforced the mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run single through the right side of the infield by Belisle.
The Mounties were back at work this week preparing for Tiverton, which they defeated during the regular season by scores of 4-2 and 6-1, “and the girls have been good about being ready for everything,” admitted the MSC head coach. “Hopefully, we can keep them focused a couple more times here and finish the mission.”
As for their loss to Tiverton, “I think it gave them the understanding that if you don’t execute, a decent team will (defeat) you,” Young said. “Whether or not it gives them a chip on their shoulder – they aren’t really a chippy group. I’ve been trying all season to get them a little meaner, but they are nice kids.”
