WOONSOCKET – After dealing with some bad weather and scheduling conflicts over the weekend, the Mount Saint Charles Academy softball team was finally able to renew acquaintances with Cranston East on Sunday afternoon in the Division III losers’ bracket finals on the Mounties’ campus, and the Mounties made quick work of the Thunderbolts by rolling to an 11-1 win that was cut short by the mercy rule.

The Mounties will now seek their program’s first championship this week at Rhode Island College, but in order to win it, they will need to defeat Tiverton twice, starting with today’s 5 p.m. game. If Mount wins this game, then a winner-take-all contest will be held on Saturday at 5 p.m., but if Tiverton wins, then the Tigers will win their first D-III title since 2018.

